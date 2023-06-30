Nicki Minaj & JT Talk ‘Endless Fashion’ Verse On Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Pink Tape’





Much to the delight of fans everywhere, Lil Uzi Verts pink ribbon is finally here, and there’s a lot to digest. Instead, there are 26 tracks to play through, counting the three bonus songs, and some cool features. Of course, one of the most high-profile and acclaimed to date has been Nicki Minaj’s contributions to the song Endless Fashion, where she has some back and forth with Uzi as well as her own verse. Additionally, the New York rap star recently opened up about his appearance on pink ribbon with the flame of Uzis JT, who wanted to congratulate Nicki for delivering her verse quickly. Next, Nicki explained what the process was like for this verse. Can I tell them how fast you shot your verse in JT tweeted at Nicki Minaj. I almost had a heart attack today! You are really too real and raw I love you. Honey, I started at 8 a.m. and finished around 5 p.m., she replied. When I tell you I was exhausted by the time I finished. Lol. B/c I was rushing to get it in time. I kept saying [them] 30 minutes then knock [them] return 2 hours later VG 15-20 minutes more Uzi!!!! I’ve been doing this ALL DAY YO. Learn more: Nicki Minaj Announces Pink Friday 2, Social Media Reacts Nicki Minaj talks about her verse for Uzis pink ribbon Honey, I started at 8 a.m. and finished around 5 p.m. When I tell you I was exhausted by the time I finished. Lol. B/c I was rushing to get it in time. I kept telling him 30 mins then catching him 2 hours later TB 15-20 mins more Uzi!!!! I been doing this ALL DAY YO https://t.co/93sm8Mgy3J Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) June 30, 2023 Throughout the killer 40-year-old verse, there are plenty of heavy bars of bragging, clever examples of puns, and the charisma and technical skill you’d expect from a true vet like Nicki Minaj. Bitches only ate when I sprinkled crumbs and I was really in the field with Karl Lager, now his Heaven (RIP) campaigns are just a few standout lines. Additionally, the song creatively and somewhat cheekily interpolates the melody of Eiffel’s memorable hit 65 Blue (Da Ba Dee). After all, what’s a Lil Uzi Vert project without creative, pop culture-rooted sampling? Meanwhile, fan reception of the project within hours of its release has been nothing short of glowing. Many longtime fans have expressed their love for the project despite its long run, as it really channels what made them resonate with fans in 2016 and before. All in all, Uzi has an Album of the Year contender on their hands, and it’s hard to deny how infectious these songs are. For more news and the latest updates on Lil Uzi Vert, JT and Nicki Minaj, check back on HNHH. Learn more: Lil Uzi Vert is all smiles during Nardwuar’s full interview

