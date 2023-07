This perfect summer white dress is only $48

If there’s one item every person needs in their summer wardrobe, it’s an easy-to-wear white dress. There’s just something about a crisp white dress against sun-kissed summer skin that’s so classic and iconic. Don’t have a white dress you like? Let’s change that! Head to Madewell where sale items get an additional 30% off when you use code HOTDEAL at checkout. There are plenty of great finds in the sale section, but before you start browsing, add this Button Front Midi Dress to your cart. It’s the perfect flattering white dress that looks good on everyone, and right now it’s on sale for less than $50, up from $128 before! Button Front Midi Dress$48.99 with code HOTDEAL (Orig. $128) 1 credit Midi dresses are everywhere this season, and despite what you might think, the silhouette is actually very flattering whether you’re tall, petite, or somewhere in between. This Button Front Midi Dress falls just above the ankle, making it the perfect length to wear with flat sandals, heels or even sneakers. Now, if you’re worried that this dress is see-through, rest assured it’s not. There is a lining underneath which ensures that you are properly covered, yet still look chic. Madewell buyers rave about the Button Front Midi Dressgiving it 3.9 stars out of 5. “Perfect dress for everything!” a buyer titled their review. They went on to say, “I love this dress!” Another shopper commented, “The best summer dress.” They added: ‘It’s very flattering and I love that you button it up in the front. Can dress up or down and wear casual or on a night out!” Whether for a weekend stroll in the park or a brunch with friends, this Button Front Midi Dress is obvious. It’s the perfect one-of-a-kind outfit to have in your closet on those days when you feel like you have nothing to wear. Pro tip: Don’t wait to place your order! Madewell items sell out notoriously fast, so don’t miss your chance to own this stunner. If you liked this story, check out these Nordstrom deals under $50. More from In The Know: GoPros are so expensive! This alternative on Amazon has the “same features” and costs just $58 If your apartment doesn’t have overhead lights, this $36 dimmable lamp on Amazon is the perfect substitute Amazon editors say it’s the best book of 2023 (so far): “Big heart and addictive!” I Literally Just Got Engaged And TikTok Already Convinced Me To Buy This $7 Amazon Engagement Ring Cleaner Listen to the latest episode of our pop culture podcast, We Should Talk:

