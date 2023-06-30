Fashion
The return of perms | CNN
Editor's note: This article was originally published byThe business of fashioneditorial partner of CNN Style.
When 19-year-old Charles Chen got a perm in early 2022, it was an impulsive move.
I was looking for something simple to style, he said of his naturally bony straight hair.
But what was meant to be a once-in-a-lifetime hair experience has now become an integral part of Chen’s beauty routine, which also includes standard skincare and grooming. He now gets a perm every time he visits his barber shop in midtown Manhattan.
Perms, or the perm wave, have been an integral part of American culture since the late 19th century and peaked in popularity in the 1970s and 1980s. The style fell out of fashion in the early 90s, but has since found a new audience, thanks in large part to innovative new products and growing popularity among K-Pop stars and influencers on TikTok, where videos under the permanent hashtag have over 2 billion views.
While beauty trends, like fashion, are cyclical, today’s perms differ greatly from those once seen on stars like Cher and Stevie Nicks, thanks to softer products and thermal technology. digitized. The clientele of perms has also changed. Young people, especially men, are the recently converted hairstyles.
Still, a perm is nowhere near as popular as it was in its heyday. In fact, the permanent category, which is valued at more than $60 million today, has shrunk 35% between 2017 and 2022, according to data from Euromonitor. Nevertheless, a growing number of new converts and new product technologies represent an opportunity for hair care brands and stylists.
Some of our main competitors have left the category altogether, said Roland Munz, Global Director of Education at Wella Professional. We decided to stay because we believe in the future of this segment.
(Focusing on products that are gentler and cause less damage to hair, Wellas’ new salon formulations are designed to make perms more accessible and provide custom curl size, Munz said.)
The permanent renamed
The Gen-Z version of the perm differs greatly from its predecessors. Textured hair specialist Briana Dunning and her team at Los Angeles salon Striike are ditching the term perm in favor of the new wave to distance themselves from a hairstyle considered passable.
It’s not your grandma’s perms that leave hair frizzy and crispy, Dunning said. Today, the perm is supposed to mimic having a permanent salt spray in the hair.
The process of getting a perm can be long. Hair should be shampooed, washed and set in curling irons. A perm solution, which chemically alters the structure of the hair so that it curls, is then applied. After the solution has hardened for about 30 minutes, a neutralizing lotion is applied and the hair is again washed to reveal fresh curls.
The new wave, like the perm, also uses curling rods, but the rods are designed to give the hair a more natural curl. At Striike, Dunning and his team curl hair in larger sections, following the hair’s natural movement and direction and using gentler perming solutions.
Digital perms, or hot perms, have also become popular. This type of perm uses a chemical solution combined with digital heat technology to set the hair into semi-permanent curls.
find the customer
Hallyu, or the Korean Wave, a phenomenon characterized by the proliferation of South Korean culture around the world, has been cited as a motivation for young people, especially young men, to chemically curl their hair.
The Korean perm, unlike the stiff, puffy American perm of the 80s, can go unnoticed as a treatment. The do is natural looking and gives the hair a soft lock. Musicians like BTS V (Kim Tae-Hyung) and actors like Train to Busan star Gong Yoo and Netflixs Squid Game have helped popularize the trend.
London hairdresser Lydia Wolfe said a growing number of young men are coming to her salon, Jack and the Wolfe, for perms. She credits the return of perms to her ease of styling.
It certainly helps that K-Pop and K-Dramas are popular and stars get perms, which has made it more culturally acceptable, Chen said.
Wellas Munz hopes the resurgence of perms will also encourage brands to engage more with the multicultural consumer.
There’s really been a shift over the past few years and more and more people are embracing their natural curls, Wolfe said. Perms can be one of them.
