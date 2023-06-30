Wag Catherine de Jorginho stuns in busty cut-out red dress as Arsenal star posts gushing social media post





JORGINHO’s Wag Catherine Harding stunned fans in a busty cut-out red dress as the Arsenal star gushed over her. The midfielder shared a romantic Instagram post on Friday morning as he swooned over his better half. 8 Jorginho shared a gushing message alongside partner Catherine Harding Credit: Instagram @jorginhofrello 8 Catherine Harding stunned in a red cutout dress Credit: Instagram @jorginhofrello 8 Jorginho and Catherine Harding have been together for about three years Credit: Instagram @cat_cavelli_ In a pair of beloved snaps of the couple, Jorginho dons a beige suit as he poses on a balcony, while Catherine stuns in her red ensemble. Catherine can be seen blowing a kiss to her beau with the sun in the background in the first photo. The pair then look loved up in the second snap as Jorginho laughs and smiles for the camera. In the caption, the Italian wrote: “I’m the luckiest man in the world, I love you”, along with heart and love eyes emojis. Her followers agreed, with one commenting, “She’s a good girl, man.” Another wrote: “What a beautiful girl.” A third fan also added, “This couple is nice.” Meanwhile, another said: “That smile is so contagious.” PARIS SPECIAL – BEST NO DEPOSIT CASINO OFFERS 8 Catherine Harding is an Irish-born singer Credit: Instagram @cat_cavelli_ 8 Catherine Harding has been a regular at Arsenal matches Credit: Instagram @cat_cavelli_ 8 Catherine Harding is a former Voice UK contestant Credit: @cat_cavelli Jorginho and Catherine have been together for about three years and have a son together. The Irish-born singer also has a child with actor Jude Law and has previously featured on Voice UK. Although the couple are not married, Catherine sparked engagement rumors last year after uploading a video of them wearing matching rings. Their beloved balcony snaps come after they recently attended Kepa Arrizabalaga’s wedding in Marbella, to Arsenal’s new signing Kai Havertz. However, Catherine suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the ceremony and Jorginho even told her to remove her dress. She’s also no stranger to showing off her body in a bikini, having already stripped for a cold bath on social media. The 32-year-old also joined the club without a bra on her recent trip with Jorginho to New York. 8 Catherine Harding has a son with Jorginho Credit: Instagram @cat_cavelli_ 8 Catherine Harding is no stranger to showing off her body in a bikini Credit: @cat_cavelli

