TOMBOGO and MOFT back for Paris Fashion Week SS24

TOMBOGOa fashion brand known for its utilitarianism, sustainability and designs, made its Paris Fashion Week debut with a Spring/Summer 2024 show on June 22, 2023. Hailing from Oakland, Calif., Tom Bogo launched its TOMBOGO brand in 2015 and officially established the LLC in 2021. Since then, Bogo has established its brand under the guise of functional design.

TOMBOGO has gained recognition in the fashion industry, presenting its previous collections at New York Fashion Week for the past four seasons. Within these shows, they have found a partner in creation, manifesting accessories that connect the dots of luxury and functionality. After their first collaboration, CAPRICE and TOMBOGO recognized the need for further innovation and growth, tapping into the same creative channels for the SS24 collection.

TOMBOGO has embarked on a rebranding process titled “The future is bright,emphasizing their dedication to luxury goods, premium materials and refined designs, seen in the 30 looks of Paris fashion show. The collection included new silhouettes, innovative materials such as 3D printed mesh and premium leather, pineapple-based vegan leather and a fresh brand logo.

Subsequently, MOFT has helped expand this narrative, reaching out to the creative community and displaying its interpretation of practical solutions for the ever-changing needs of innovators and fashionistas.

Julianna He, Founder and CEO of MOFT, said, “The TOMBOGO x MOFT collaboration brings together two industry-leading brands. Our shared values ​​are rooted in the pioneering culture of Silicon Valley, and functional aesthetics are our common language. As TOMBOGO says fashion on the backs of creatives, MOFT and He want creatives to have the same versatility when using their devices, taking them with them everywhere and showing their tech-savvy yet fashionable aesthetic to the world.

MOFT is an innovative lifestyle brand that designs functional products for busy designers. They strive to combine practicality and style in their product by offering a range of tech accessories including phone cases, phone stands, wallets and carrying pouches. After their first collaboration, the two brands recognized the need for innovation and growth and teamed up again, this time for Mens Paris Fashion Week.

This collaboration was born during their first joint venture at New York Fashion Week, where Tommy Bogo, the creator of TOMBOGO, admired MOFT’s innovative approach to versatile designs. Since then, MOFT and TOMBOGO have formed a partnership based on their shared vision of innovation and breakthroughs.

TOMBOGO’s “Functional Fashion” design principle aligns with MOFT’s commitment to “Practical Aesthetics”, creating a cohesive aesthetic across brands, signaled by detailed product logos and luxury features.

As creators and marketers who work flexibly on the go, our future work approach is goal-driven, delivering smart solutions that enable mobile creators to shift and focus quickly, identifies Julianna He. The Future Is Bright collection embodies both brands’ perspectives on the future and lifestyle while incorporating TOMBOGO’s trademark color.”

TOMBOGO also expanded its range of accessories for this season, introducing new sunglasses, handbags and shoes, including the Light Bulb Bag, while sunglasses featured styles such as cordless and soundproof. They’ve worked with Nike for this season, incorporating a range of Nike’s latest Air Attack and Vomero silhouettes throughout the collection.

TOMBOGO also unveiled the Dial-Up Derby shoes in collaboration with ESSENES IN THE WORLD. Plus, the utilitarian fashion brand is collaborating with a circular materials innovator Ambercycle to create garments incorporating circular polyester and uses Cycorea regenerated material made from end-of-life textiles.

From TOMBOGO x MOFT, the Invisible Stand Laptop Sleeve is designed to seamlessly transition from a MacBook accessory during creative work to a protective accessory to carry around during idol hours. The Dynamic Series Phone Kit supports Quick Angles for iPhones, allowing users to effortlessly transition from a practical product to fashionable accessories. It also makes it easy to retrieve essential cards when on the go.

Featured in top publications like new York magazines ‘The cup’ and the Los Angeles Time, TOMBOGO, in collaboration with the lifestyle brand MOFT, creates technical accessories that combine practicality and style for everyday use. The MOFT x TOMBOGO collection, including items like the Sling Case Set and the Snap-on Phone Stand & Wallet, will be available in July on both official websites.