Pharrell’s first Louis Vuitton show garnered over a billion views – Robb Report





The numbers are there: Pharrell Williams’ first fashion show for Louis Vuitton was a resounding success. His Spring 2024 menswear collection broke records by garnering over a billion views, Daily Women’s Clothing reported citing figures provided by Louis Vuitton. The show received 775 million views across platforms owned by the French luxury fashion house. It received an additional 300 million video views across the brand’s press accounts, including livestream and content. The event, held on the picturesque Pont Neuf on the opening day of Paris Fashion Week Men’s, was also the subject of much discussion on social media, with more than 42,000 original posts talking about the parade and 1.2 million retweets, WWD reported. Vuitton even managed to cross the 3 million subscriber threshold on YouTube, giving the brand the distinction of being the most-followed luxury label on the platform. THE main movie of the show— featuring Beyoncé, Rihanna, Zendaya and Kim Kardashian — currently has 15 million views. The brand reached 10 million followers on TikTok before the event, which also makes it one of the most followed luxury brands on this platform. His live stream of the show on the China-owned app was seen by a staggering one million people and received 2 million likes. In just a few hours, he gained 100,000 new subscribers. By comparison, the company’s fall 2023 show — which included a performance by Rosalía — received 441 million views across the brand’s platforms, according to WWD. The brand did not provide additional figures such as views on media accounts for last season. The good news doesn’t stop for the ‘Happy’ hitmaker. His online auction house recently wrapped up its “Just Phriends” auction hosted by the producer and Sarah Andelman. It concluded with $3.85 million in sales, with 42% of items selling above their high estimate. Top-selling pieces included a George Condo painting titled Portrait of an English Lady (2008-2009) which sold for $1.05 million, and a Richard Mille RM 65-01 self-winding split-seconds chronograph watch which cost $481,250.

