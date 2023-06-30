Welcome to the Quartier des Arts





Menswear S/S 2024 Welcome to the Arts Quarter Sun-washed colors, relaxed styles and hand-drawn patterns: Mustangs’ Spring/Summer 2024 collection will take you on a trip to the Miami Art District. Inspired by sunlight, warmth and famous murals, this collection celebrates the art and artist within us. Simple, unconventional, invisible Light and natural denim shades? The Toledo loose cargo pants are truly eye-catching. The same goes for the all-denim look in a light summery blue. Breathing new life into denim basics is central to this year’s concept, which is achieved by creating strong colors with soft washes. For jeans, modern darks, vintage blues and dusty fades set the tone, while the entire collection reflects the colors that only summer can bring, from intense sunset orange to slightly washed-out shades of lilac. and green. Loose cuts, cargo pants, hoodies and overshirts are a throwback to 2000s fashion, but with a fresh twist. There are plaid shirts, lightweight quilted jackets, and key pieces like the new varsity jacket and zip-up hoodie with decorative artwork. This season’s menswear collection features blends of raw cotton, heavyweight jersey and textured linen that give tactile expression to the Art District theme. Solid colors recall the paintings of Mark Rothko and bold prints evoke the pop art of Andy Warhol. Classic Mustang designs have been reimagined for the collection. Credits: Mustang, courtesy of the brand Art inspires fashion, fashion inspires art. Mustang has embarked on two exciting collaborations that invite both worlds to experiment with new ideas. The first collaboration is with Philipp Deines, a well-known artist from the techno club scene, whose debut graphic novel caused a stir. Philipp Deines worked closely with designers at Mustang to create a capsule collection that includes comic book-style prints and pop patches. The collection will be released in March. The second collaboration, which will follow in May, is with Elisa Klinkenberg, a true artist in every sense of the word. After an unexpected end to her professional tennis career, Elisa Klinkenberg completely reinvented herself as a successful entertainer. Her colorful works feature recurring allusions to her favorite sport, and she is increasingly interested in sustainability in art. The key word is sustainability Mustang has set an ambitious goal of achieving greater sustainability with each new collection. For the Spring/Summer collection, this means using post-consumer cotton in addition to certified organic cotton. T-shirts contain higher amounts of organic cotton, especially at lower price points, and only recycled synthetic fibers, such as polyester, are used. Hang tags provide transparent information about product sustainability so customers can choose more sustainable fashion. Discarded clothing can be brought back to Mustang stores to promote a circular economy.

