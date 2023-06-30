Hyde’s annual designer pitch focuses on sustainable choices in fashion





The brand’s second annual fashion show and designer showcase takes an intellectually substantial turn this year, but doesn’t skimp on style. July 6, Hyde cabinet organizes its second annual Designer Pitch. This annual event has become a local fashion favorite for its goal of giving brands a chance to have a national platform for their pieces. Selected pitch winners will have their creations featured in Hydes subscription boxes nationwide. The theme this time around is sustainable choices in fashion. “We don’t work with fast fashion,” says executive producer Marie Gloss. Gloss says Hyde selects brands based on their mission, particularly those that bring elements of sustainability to their production process and “don’t just whitewash.” Eight brands will be featured this year, doubling last year’s number. The success rate of last year’s designers is noteworthy. Hyde still works with three of the four designers. This year’s new group will be prepared not only with a fashion show, but also with a pitch to explain to the judges their design process, how they integrate sustainability into their work and why their pieces should be selected for the Hyde boxes. “We are looking for uniqueness and what corresponds to the quality of life of our customers, that is, workers who want to live in clothes,” says Gloss. This year’s four judges are all fashion industry veterans, from Gilt co-founder Alexandra Wilson to Calvin Klein head of sustainable innovation Melissa Garafola. Each judge brings both similar and varied backgrounds to the panel, some with expertise in consumer and lifestyle brands and others working directly on sustainable fashion solutions. Panelists include Kenya Wiley, policy adviser and professor of fashion law, and Bitter Grace founder, designer and entrepreneur Anne Marie Johnson, who will moderate a discussion on sustainable change. Judges will select the top three designers and the public will give their opinion via live voting to select an audience favourite. Although the favorites are selected, Hyde wants to work with all the designers featured and have ongoing contracts with them. For Hyde, this event “is not just about marketing, but about exchanging ideas and sharing information about our decision-making process as a service,” says Gloss. Hyde’s audience reaches over 20,000 in its distribution pipeline and this event attracts nearly 200 in-person attendees from across the country, media influencers, retailers, brands and buyers, among others. Attendees will be able to enjoy an open bar and appetizers this year at the Penthouse, with not only amazing clothing to behold, but stunning city views from the rooftop. This annual event is constantly evolving. “This year is more conceptual,” says Gloss. “It’s more intellectually substantial. We are here to talk and discuss issues such as sustainability, waste and greenwashing. We are all consumers and we need to come together and figure out how to fix these issues and that is what this is about. » Hyde’s annual designer pitch takes place Thursday, July 6 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased here. Learn more about Hyde at myhyde.com and follow them on Instagram @hydecloset. Penthouse: 200 Massachusetts Avenue NW, DC; capitolcrossingdc.com // @capitolcrossing Want early access to select activities and events around DC? Join the District Fray community, where you’ll have access to free and discounted tickets. Become a member and support local journalism today.

