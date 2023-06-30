Fashion Shows and Parties: Best Black Love Moments of June





Getty July is just around the corner, but summer has really gotten hotter in June! This month, we’ve seen our stars share romantic moments globally and professionally. From the BET Awards pink carpet to the Tony Awards, we’ve loved seeing our superstar couples supporting and uplifting each other. As well as receiving accolades, we’ve seen our celebrity pairs float across Europe on vacation, adding to our wanderlust. Check out some of June’s hottest black love moments below. Jordyn Woods and Karl Anthony Towns These two continue to kill internationally. The couple ventured to Europe to attend Paris Fashion Week and killed the whole time. Curry Steph and Ayesha The Currys are spending quality time with each other now that the basketball season is over for the Warriors. Lately, we’ve seen them take tropical vacations, get cozy in the club and go mountain biking; now the two take golf as a date. Nina and Russell Westbrook The fashionable couple traveled to Paris Fashion Week to attend several shows, including that of Hermès. We loved seeing their chic outfits as they strutted down the cobbled streets of Paris. Antonia Toya Johnson – Rushing and Red Rushing The newlyweds soaked up the sun and sand on their beach excursion. Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker This power couple keeps winning! They were both nominated for a Tony Award as producers for the Broadway revival of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson. Although they didn’t win the prize, they are still winners. Summer Walker and Lil Meech The new couple told everyone to shut up and forget about any breakup rumors, without a word, when they arrived at the BET Awards together. The couple looked fabulous on the pink carpet, Lil Meech gently placing his hand on Summers. Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux The newly engaged couple hosted a baby shower for their new baby girl. Caresha and Diddy This hip-hop couple is setting the tone for summer by acting bad in the club! We love how much fun they have together.

