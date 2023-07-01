Seven style lessons to take away from the men’s Spring/Summer 24 shows

Well, it’s the end of fashion month. Over the past few weeks, buyers, stylists, models and celebrities have been hopping from one fashion capital to another to find out how the best-dressed men in the world will be dressing next summer. Oh, and the Squire The team was there too, starting in London and ending in Paris (with stops in Florence and Milan in between) to keep you up to date.

So what’s the verdict? Are we all going to be dressed as highlighters, or will neutral tones reign supreme again? Will the silhouettes be loose or Meet me in the bathroom-lean level? Will our wardrobes be even more gorpcore or Y2K or…neither? Without further ado, here is our trending breakdown.



Everyday essentials, but make it fashionable

Victor Lochon//Getty Images WWD//Getty Images

Showing at the Fendis Leather Goods Factory, Silvia Venturini Fendi presented a collection that pays homage to the hard-thumbed artisans who make up her team. Suits came with stitches for alterations and shirts were printed with toolboxes, but it was in accessories that you could see a direct connection to worker uniforms. The models walked around with F-monogrammed coffee mugs (some in holders, some in their hands), documents, tape measure and name badges as if they were just clocking in for another day.

This trend of accessorizing everyday items and elevating the so-called mundane continued during Paris Fashion Week. Louis Vuitton also paraded a caffeine-addicted colleague, this time with a straw sticking out of the coffee cup lid, as well as a model who sported a leather version of the LV shopping bag.

Orange is the new black

retro Victor Boiko

It’s only natural that the summer collections are a bit brighter, but no one expected the amount of clothing imbued with a satsuma orange hue. Although the color can be intimidating to even the most extroverted dresser, designers have made it as simple as an Easy Peeler: Dries Van Noten paired pumpkin shorts with a tucked-in double-breasted blazer, while Etros , more cheeky, opted for a tank top and a hoodie. combo is for risk takers. For a contemporary take on suiting, Zegnas pastel pieces are not to be ignored and should prove to be a staple for wedding attire next year, but for everyday casual wear, Bianca graphic tees Saunders are indispensable.

It’s gonna be a hat heavy summer

Victor Virgil//Getty Images Victor Virgil//Getty Images

We’ve seen a revival of the baseball cap recently, and it looks like the sporting energy will continue into next summer as well. Fendi, Martine Rose and Saul Nash all had their own versions, ranging from Italian leather to acid wash denim. But there were also more headgear. Kim Jones had her models wear colorful beanies (on the bias) while at Kenzo, Nigo showed wide-brimmed sun hats and printed berets.

Plain shirts will not suffice

Prada Marc Piasecki//Getty Images

The rules of smart-casual dressing have always included a tried-and-tested formula: Pair a nice shirt with some more casual bottoms and…voila. Heavy duty, which is why it featured heavily in the Spring/Summer 24 shows. But for this season, you should expect more cheeky and much more eye-catching shirt designs. Dior, for example, decorated a work shirt with a load of blue crystals, while Ami and Dries Van Noten both had sequined shirts in their collections. Prada even glued 3D flowers and fringe on theirs. The message is clear: the bolder you are, the better.

This season also saw brands embrace a concept that’s been embraced in women’s fashion for decades: the going out top. Fendi had a backless shirt where the arms draped behind, and Loewe featured a metallic blouse that shimmered like a disco ball. And for more retro takes, Saint Laurent had plenty of sleeveless bow ties and sheer blouses.

High waists and higher hems

White Stone//Getty Images Victor Virgil//Getty Images

It’s fortunate that the Y2K hipster trend has barely entered the menswear sphere, despite having dominated womenswear for seasons now. In fact, brands are rebelling against it. Waistlines were well above the navel at Loewe and Prada, in the form of trousers and shorts respectively, while the use of cummerbunds at D&G and Wales Bonner gave the visual illusion of longer legs and fuller torsos. short.

Hemlines also began to recede northward, despite the seasons of the long, loose silhouette. All of Dior’s longer bottoms were cut just above the ankle, and at Herms the hems were turned up to give a full view of the models’ fisherman sandals. Waistbands and hems move up.

Flowers? For spring? revolutionary

John Giannoni//Getty Images Mondadori Wallet//Getty Images

Perennials have been blooming in men’s fashion for a few years, and seeing them blooming in this season’s collections is not that unusual. But instead of the tweeter prints we’ve seen in the past, they’ve been blown out to larger, slightly darker proportions. As mentioned earlier, Prada had sewn 3D lilies onto shirts, but also positioned them next to prints in slightly darker (potentially submarine) styles. Emporio Armani centered its black collection on a ginkgo leaf, where it featured cutouts on peak lapel blazers and woven into lattice-like tops. Valentino had singular roses, an enlarged poppy pattern and peonies as part of his sartorial garden, and Kenzo had rose heads printed and stitched onto his denim pieces.

A suit and sandal combo

Victor Virgil//Getty Images Victor Virgil//Getty Images

While pairing a linen suit with sandals isn’t exactly a ground-breaking move, this year’s runways were particularly…heavy on the toes. Expect wedding wardrobes to follow suit, for better or for worse. Dries Van Noten teamed a tight-fitting black suit with leather flip-flops, and the toe-parting shoes were also seen at Wales Bonner, where they were worn with a structured linen two-piece. If you have an aversion to seeing your toes off the beach, follow Hermès’ lead by sticking to a fisherman sandal. Dressed and booted? No, it’s about being in a suit and sandals.

See double (breasted suits)

Victor Virgil//Getty Images Victor Virgil//Getty Images

Despite the pandemic’s best efforts to reduce the need for them, suiting and tailoring did not die, and that was confirmed by their sheer quantity on the Spring/Summer 24 runways. Still, it was clear that there was a cut that reigned supreme for the season: the double-breasted suit. They opened the show at Givenchy, worn hands in the pockets at Loewe, paired with contrasting trousers at Ami, in three-piece suits at Paul Smith and in horsebit check prints at Gucci.