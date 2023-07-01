New Primer Offers Tangible Nature Goals for Fashion Industry





The Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL) at the University of Cambridge, in partnership with Fashion Pact and Conservation International, has launched the new primer this week The introduction is part of the two-year initiative, Transforming Fashion with Nature, funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF). The guide offers the fashion industry insight into setting tangible and measurable natural goals. Suggestions in the introduction include assessing the impacts of industry practices on nature throughout operations and value chains; identify and address data gaps; trace the supply of materials to specific regions, farms or sites for at least one product or unit; and actively participate in collaborative initiatives such as the Science Based Targets Network (SBTN) business engagement program and Business for Nature. Eliot Whittington, Systems Change Manager at CISL, said: “This introduction offers the fashion industry clear guidance on what it needs to make an essential tool for one of the industries most dependent and committed to natural systems.We hope this will pave the way for a transformation of the fashion, textile and apparel industry and that other sectors will soon follow. Growing impact According to a report by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, textile production is responsible for 10% of global carbon emissions and is highly dependent on natural resources and water. Textiles are the biggest source of microplastic pollution, accounting for 35% of ocean microplastics, according to a report by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. A McKinsey analysis notes that the sector experienced unprecedented growth, doubling clothing production from 2000 to 2014. Helena Helmersson, Co-Chair of Fashion Pacts and Managing Director of H&Ms, said: “Through the SBTN programme, companies now have the opportunity to align their biodiversity strategies with the latest available science and guidance. As part of the pilot project, we will continue to provide industry-wide input into the development of SBTN guidelines to reduce the impact of our entire sector, and we hope this work will inspire many more to follow. The Fashion Pact comprises one-third of the global fashion industry and aims to tackle climate change, restore biodiversity and protect the oceans. The Fashion Pact’s SBTN targets cover ensuring that 25% of key raw materials have less climate impact by 2025; achieve 100% renewable energy in all operations by 2030; and support zero deforestation by 2025. In terms of ocean conservation, the initiative aims to eliminate problematic and unnecessary plastics in consumer packaging by 2025 and in B2B packaging by 2030, as well as ensuring that at least 50% of all plastic packaging contains 100% recycled content. Former Unilever chief executive Paul Polman, who co-founded The Fashion Pact, said: It’s time for the fashion, textile and apparel industry to play its part in building an economy positive for nature. CEOs and companies that move early will reap the benefits, as will their investors. © Faversham House Ltd 2023 edie news articles may be copied or transmitted for individual use only. No other reproduction or distribution is permitted without prior written permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.edie.net/fashion-brands-pledge-to-use-first-industry-tool-for-science-based-nature-targets/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos