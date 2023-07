10 men’s trends from the spring 2024 men’s collections

The great story of the spring 2024 men’s collections? The spectacle of it all. From closed bridges (Louis Vuitton, Kenzo) to moving floors (Dior Men) and palace-side boat rides (Jacquemus), the fashion show as pageantry and demonstration of power, wealth and access continues to reach new heights. I saw more drones hovering over the shows than cameras taking close-ups of the clothes we were supposed to see. As for the brand’s live streams, they’ve become increasingly good at zooming out to capture the scale of the scene, but luckily for you, here at vogue Runway, our business is still very booming In. The look of the season was the boyish suit, as in suit jackets combined with tiny shorts (Very short shorts, yes! Boys have nice legs! says Herms designer Vronique Nachinian backstage). Classic school uniforms have invaded the catwalks from Valentino and Givenchy to Ami and Paul Smith. What are all these shorts about? Overview: Fashion grapples with the state of masculinity. how you dress at the top modern man in a world where the archetype of man has gone out of fashion? Menswear begins and ends with tailoring, and as my colleague Luke Leitch pointed out in this season’s Vogue Club recap, designers are now asking us to go back to the beginning. The little boy costume is playful and non-threatening; it features a man whose masculinity is not tied to historical precedent. A certain levity infused the season, and it wasn’t just a response to the searing heat. Walter Van Beirendonck and Emporio Armani offered sheer cuts, while Saint Laurent Anthony Vaccarello and Dries Van Noten chose featherweight fabrics. This sense of delicacy extended to the season’s key silhouettes, which leaned into the flamboyant. The vests and tank tops that dominated the catwalks last year and now take over the streets have been replaced by halter tops and singlets, exposing the almost always slim bodies that wore them (but that’s a story for another report). It remains interesting to note that men’s fashion often offers liberation by borrowing from queerness jerseys, backless tops and airy, frilly fabrics are not gay and gay trends, it’s women’s clothing that the community first adopted to free themselves from norms, and now they free all other men. At the other end of the spectrum are the utilitarian details found everywhere, from the Silvia Venturini Fendis factory window in Florence to the Chitose Abes Carhartt partnership at Sacai. But rather than suggest a return to tradition, these clean-looking utilitarian vests and tool belts offer a dismissal of masculinity as we know it: men wearing these garments won’t spend long days at the factory, and their carpenter loops won’t hold hammers.

