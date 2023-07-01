The Global Fashion Summit encourages action and collaboration for a sustainable fashion industry





The event featured an expanded lineup of speakers, with over 137 industry experts sharing ideas and experiences. Credit: World Fashion Summit The Summit brought together over 1,000 leaders from brands, retailers, NGOs, policy makers, manufacturers and innovators. Federica Marchionni, CEO of Global Fashion Agenda (GFA), said: I am hopeful after the Summit. This year, we focused on turning ambition into concrete evidence-based advocacy actions that can redesign our business models with net positive at heart, improve the livelihoods of millions of garment workers, and protect and improve our precious ecosystems. The will and the intentions are there, I now look forward to seeing the shift to implementation to truly transform the industry. This year’s summit aimed to drive change through educational sessions and practical case studies. More than half of the program was dedicated to tangible, evidence-based impact, empowering participants to implement sustainable practices. Organized by the GFA, a non-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the transition to a positive fashion industry, and under the patronage of HRH The Crown Princess of Denmark, the event featured an expanded line-up of speakers, with over 137 industry experts sharing ideas and experiences. Notable speakers included HRH The Crown Princess of Denmark, Antoine Arnault of LVMH Group, Jonathan Anderson of JW Anderson and Loewe and Virginijus Sinkeviius of the European Commission, among others. Throughout the Summit, several leading brands, retailers and organizations unveiled new actions and initiatives to propel the industry forward. Some of the highlights include: Global Textile Policy Forum: The GFA has launched a platform to align governments and textile industry associations around the world on ambitious sustainability pathways and global policy frameworks. The forum aims to amplify the voices of the supply chain and extend the impact of the EU textile strategy beyond the EU. GFA Designer Challenge 2023: In partnership with Smiley, the GFA presented the answers of Heiko Desens, Global Creative Director of Puma in partnership with Nicole McLaughlin while Hillary Taymour, Creative Director of Collina Strad created an alliance with Circulose. The results were showcased at the Summit alongside the release of two compelling new videos illustrating the designers’ journeys. Fashion Redressed: A new online film series produced by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions in conjunction with the GFA. Launching in September, the series will raise awareness of the environmental impact of fashion consumption. The Sustainable Fashion Communication Handbook: UNEP and UN on Climate Change have published this guide to help fashion communicators align their efforts with sustainability goals. It provides strategies to counter misinformation, reduce messages encouraging overconsumption, redirect aspirations towards sustainable lifestyles, and empower consumers to demand greater action. Landmark Nature Science Goals Report: The University of Cambridge’s Institute for Sustainability Leadership, The Fashion Pact and Conservation International have collaborated on a report that outlines Nature Science Goals in the fashion, textile and clothing industry. Next Gen Program Assembly: Program Launch in partnership with Fashion Values ​​Program and presented by Target, participated in a closed-door panel discussion alongside esteemed industry leaders. Members were able to candidly share their views and stories. After the summit, the stories of Next Generation Assembly attendees will be collected and shared throughout 2023 CTI Fashion Initiative: Industry leaders have come together to drive circularity in fashion. Led by WBCSD, VF Corporation and Deloitte Switzerland, this collaboration will establish harmonized metrics, standards and best practices, anchored by Circular Transition Indicators (CTIs) to measure impact, drive accountability and advance value creation sustainable. The Summit also facilitated an Innovation Forum, connecting fashion companies with 26 sustainable solutions providers and fostering more than 350 business meetings. Going forward, the Global Fashion Summit will continue its mission to drive change in the industry with the Boston edition scheduled for September 27, 2023. This event marks the second time the summit has been hosted outside of Copenhagen in 14 years of history. Recently, Puma and Collina Strada took on the challenge of GFA designers to redefine responsible fashion.

