The Lesser-Known World of 1950s Harlems Fashion Scene

A new retrospective in Sussex focuses on Eve Arnolds, a pioneer of fashion photography and photojournalism who tackled themes of social injustice, civil rights, religion, power, fame and sexuality





For Eve Arnoldhis late start in life proved to be a blessing in disguise, allowing him to experience the fullness of life before committing to photography at the age of 36. A natural from the start, Arnold quickly stood out in a male-dominated world. , becoming the first woman to join Magnum Photos in the 1950s. Throughout his storied career, Arnold has forged his own path exploring social injustice, civil rights, religion, power, fame, sexuality and birth issues, both at the heart of today’s culture wars. today than then.. On July 1, Newlands House Gallery presents Knowing Women: The Photography of Eve Arnold, the first major British retrospective of the artists in ten years. The exhibition brings together over 90 photographs taken over six decades that explore how Arnold used the camera as a tool for liberation. Whether photographing Hollywood icons Marilyn Monroe, Marlene DietrichAnd Elizabeth Tayloror documenting the Black Is Beautiful movement of the 60s, Arnold was keenly aware of the transformative power of collaboration.

15 Knowing Women: The Photography of Eve Arnold

Eve Arnold loved human stories and she really cared. She was never looking for a cheap thrill, says Maya Binkin, artistic director of Newlands House Gallery. She had a lot of empathy and spent a lot of time researching people and talking to them, really getting to know them. Later in life, she says she may have been naive, but she thought she could use photography to hold up a mirror and make things happen. Arnold never wanted to be a photographer; after her marriage hit the rocks in 1948, shortly after the birth of her only child, Frank. Arnold, then 36, used her newfound freedom and signed up for a six-week photography course with the legendary Harper’s Bazaar artistic director Alexey Brodovitch at the New School for Social Research in Greenwich Village. In class, assignment number two was a fashion photo shoot. She hated fashion photography, Binkin says. She found it boring and stagnant, but was determined to break it. Arnold wisely took the matter to a reliable source: Nora, his son’s nanny and resident of Harlem. She received an invitation to meet supermodel Charlotte Stribling, better known as Fabulous, at an upcoming show in a desecrated Abyssinian church. While Arnold felt awkward as an amateur stepping into a professional role, she hadn’t quite anticipated that her presence as a white woman with a camera was a singular event in itself. Just like the Charles Dickens classic, The story of New York can be written as a tale of two cities, with the overlapping stories of people of color being largely marginalized, distorted, stolen or erased. Although Harlem experienced a literal renaissance during the first half of the 20th century, it remained a world largely unknown to those who had never traveled north of 96th Street.

Day before Arnold Estate

The all-black audience welcomed Arnold and happily purchased a $40 Rolliecord camera she held in her hands. Not wanting to disrupt the energy in the room, she went backstage and began photographing the model as they prepared to walk the runway. Stribling and the other models playfully collaborated on the shots, creating moments of candor and camp with a single aplomb. She later described Stribling as moving like a golden animal, a leopard, perhaps, or a tiger. Arnold returned to class and handed over the prints, where Brodovitch said his work was completely new and fresh. He asked Arnold to return to Harlem and continue the work, a directive she took to heart. Over the next year, Arnold chronicled Harlem’s burgeoning fashion scene, documenting designers, models, and audiences in local church halls, nightclubs, bars, and restaurants. She regularly received invitations backstage and into people’s homes, creating a singular archive of the era at a time when black people were almost completely excluded from the fashion industry. After American magazines refused to publish the series, Arnold sent his photographs in 1951 to picture message in London, which skimmed through them on an eight-page spread accompanied by a racist screed degrading the women in his photographs. Devastated, Arnold immediately took control of her work to ensure it would never be used to degrade the people she sought to uplift.

Day before Arnold Estate