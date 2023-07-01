Jennifer Lawrence dazzles in a backless dress during a commercial shoot | Parade
THEnew advertisementJennifer Lawrence worked is going to be one for the books, if the set photos are anything to go by.
THE No strong emotionsstar, 32, was spotted filming the new project in New York on Thursday, June 29, where she could be seen rocking a sensual backless dress and climb a fancy staircase.
The blonde bombshell, dressed in glamor to complement the sleek navy number, appeared to rock an alluring over-the-shoulder look in some of the snaps.
According Just Jared, the shoot is part of a commercial the actress is working on for Dior. She was also spotted on the streets of New York City on Wednesday, June 28, while strolling through SoHo with some furry friends.
The sighting comes just days after the hunger gamesactress finally answered the rumors about her former co-star Liam Hemsworthfollowing speculation that the Aussie actor cheated on his ex-wife Miley Cyrus with her.
“That’s not true,” she said bluntly Andy Cohen in a recent appearance on Watch what’s happening livecalling the whole situation a “total rumor”.
She did, however, admit that she and Hemsworth, 33, once shared an off-screen kiss, even though it wasn’t until “years later” that he and Cyrus called it quits.
Either way, the Oscar-winning actress clearly left those days behind, as she married the director of an art gallery Cooke Maroneyin 2019. The couple have since welcomed a child together, a baby boy named Cyborn in February 2022.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos