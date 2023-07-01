Fashion artist with duct tape hopes to win scholarship after making dress





Since the age of 7, Ava Motl knew she wanted to be a fashion designer. She never would have guessed that the career path would ever involve 23 rolls of duct tape. “I was hoping it would go well, but I had no idea what my real abilities were,” she told FOX 9’s Rob Olson. done before.” What she did was create a ball gown out of duct tape that pays homage to Vincent Van Gogh’s masterpiece, “A Starry Night.” And now the 17-year-old from Robbinsdale is one of ten finalists in a national competition with a $10,000 purse on the line for the winners. “Amazingly, duct tape isn’t that expensive! I was like, oh, no, it’s not going to be expensive at all! What did it cost? It cost about $75.” The contest, called “Stuck to Prom”, is a promotion of the Duck Brand band. Ava’s sister saw the call for nominations posted on Instagram, Ava told Ava, who immediately started thinking. Once she finalized her design, based on her love of Van Gogh, she began work in mid-April, logging around 227 hours in total until the deadline. “I worked on it constantly for, like every day, until it was like the June 7th due date. I was like ok, today the day, gotta have it by midnight , let’s do it!” she says. The process involved forming the base of the dresses out of fabric and paper and coating it with the blue and yellow ribbon for the base underlying colors. Then she painted lengths of tape in different variations of those colors, cut them into strips, and layered them over the dress to mimic Van Gogh’s distinctive abstract brushstrokes. “I wasn’t 100% sure if the paint would actually stick,” she said. “So I was like, what if the paint comes off? And you work on it for hours and then two minutes later, it’s like, gone? And I was like, oh, that would piss me off!” She found it very well glued. Of the ten finalists, there are five dresses and five tuxedos. There will be one winner from each category. Voting runs until July 12 and you can vote once a day, every day, here. Ava, who will be in high school this fall, hopes to attend fashion design school in the east after graduation. Win or lose, being a finalist is definitely good for the CV. She would of course prefer to win and collect the $10,000 scholarship. “I was so excited, definitely shocked because there were so many great competitors. And I was like, wow, now I have nothing to do, I just have to get people to vote!”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox9.com/news/duct-tape-fashion-artist-hopes-to-win-scholarship-after-making-dress The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos