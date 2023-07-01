Fashion imitates art at Paris Fashion Week SS24

It’s no secret that fashion and art share a deep and fluid relationship, constantly feeding and inspiring each other. From Yves Saint Laurent’s “Mondrian” dress to Yayoi Kusama’s most recent Louis Vuitton collaboration, the bond between the two continues to thrive and flourish. Lately, Paris Men’s Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2024 has put this harmony at the center of attention, offering flawless cohesion between the disciplines.

Pharrell Williams’ first collection at Louis Vuitton saw delicate embroideries featuring artist Henry Taylor’s signature portrait adorning various pieces, and the London-based designer SS Daley drew inspiration from Lucien Freud and David Hockney, presenting a collection that explored the shifting sexual identity of the early 1900s.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Anderson’s Loewe transformed a paddock into a perceptual playground, with monumental fountains by artist Lynda Benglis, and Acne Studios’ Jonny Johansson merged the ‘Grand Tour’ concept with artist Swedish ceramicist. By B. Sundberg prints. Finally, the collection of Kiko Kostadinov at Lycée Henry-IV refers to Pier Paolo Pasolini and Tom Burr.

Keep scrolling to discover the top five moments when fashion imitated art during Paris Men’s Fashion Week SS24.

Louis Vuitton

There was a lot to take away from Pharrell Williams’ debut collection at Louis Vuitton for the Spring/Summer 24 season: Paris’ Pont Neuf shrouded in gold, the starry view, the so-called ‘Damoflage’. The joyful and vibrant showcase exuded love, passion, community and paid homage to the art of craftsmanship and heritage. Yet among the 74 looks, one small but significant detail stood out, impossible to overlook even with a fleeting glance. Delicate embroideries, showcase artist by Henry Taylor signature portrait style, adorned with various pieces, ranging from denim suits, skirt and cardigan to leather bags.

Notably, the American artist himself, renowned for his acrylic paintings, sculptures and mixed-media installations, graced the show, engaging in conversation with the comedian. Jerrod Carmichael along the picturesque banks of the Seine. This collaboration with Louis Vuitton was not the first, as Taylor had already partnered with the brand in 2020 when he was asked to contribute to their innovative line of “ArtyCapucines”.

SS Daley

London-based designer SS Daley unveiled its SS24 collection titled “Merry Ment”, drawing inspiration from artists Lucien Freud and David Hockney. The lineup featured playful woolly renditions of sausage dogs, paying homage to Hockney’s beloved dachshunds. She featured impeccably tailored jackets in brown striped linen and ecru cotton twill, adorned with burgundy zigzag stitching inspired by vintage swimwear.

The overall theme paid homage to British artists and workers, exploring their uniforms and the changing gender identity of the early 1900s. Clean-cut suits were paired with pleated shorts, floral badges and contrasting red stitching while hydrangeas in bloom adorned striped workwear ensembles. One of the sets incorporated a fruit bowl motif, referencing European still lifes. The season’s campaign was inspired by images of artists in their studios, adding another layer of depth to the overall theme.

Loewe

Loewe by Jonathan Anderson is the epitome of luxury fashion brands located at the intersection of fashion and art. For the SS24 men’s collection, an indoor training paddock for police horses has been transformed into a playground for perceptions. In this space, three monumental fountains, masterfully designed by the American sculptor and visual artist Lynda Bengliseffortlessly eclipsed the surrounding environment.

The collection served as a deep exploration of perspective, a deep dive into breaking the boundaries of mere visual perception, encompassing dimensions and scales that extend far beyond what meets the eye. Limbs grew longer, waists reached new heights, and busts took on a compact shape. According to Anderson, the fashion show itself became a dialogue with viewers, seeking to challenge their perceptions and unravel the boundaries of traditional aesthetics. Naturally, Loewe couldn’t resist the lure of surrealism, adding his signature touch to the proceedings. An exaggerated blue tabard, adorned with a giant needle piercing its top, evoked the imagery of a pincushion, a clever nod to Benglis’ bulbous sculptures.

Acne Studios

Jonny Johansson’s SS24 collection for Acne Studios explored the transformative nature of the 17th century ‘Grand Tour’ undertaken by young men across Europe. Johansson himself embarked on a trip to Venice last October to shape this season’s menswear line. Inspired by the city’s art, architecture and Thomas Mann vibe, Johansson delved into the psychology of transforming personal style while traveling.

Yet the most defining feature of the collection was the collaboration with Swedish ceramic artist By B. Sundberg, whose signature ceramics are inspired by skulls, mushrooms and other organic materials. The range included skulls inspired by Mars Attacks! and clothing with unsettling whimsical animal prints and deformed ghost-like characters. The pieces were treated with a vitreous finish, giving the impression of being encased in a fiery glass idea during Johansson’s visit to renowned Murano glassblowers.

Kiko Kostadinov

Kiko Kostadinov is a master at drawing inspiration from art, which greatly influences his distinctive and intricate style of clothing making. The show itself took place under the magnificent dome of the heritage library, located within the grounds of the Henri-IV public high school in Paris. For this particular collection, Kostadinov found esoteric inspiration in Pier Paolo Pasolini’s 1962 short, “La Ricotta.” The film provided a rich tapestry of references that influenced the collection’s structure, color palette, and designer’s portrayal of early manhood.

Another notable influence has been the space work of the American artist Tom Burr. Kostadinov explained how Burr’s work informed the intricate surface details of his collection, such as pointing, draping and darts. Additionally, the concept of high school as a “liminal space,” bridging the gap between the show, behind the scenes, and the influences behind it, has been recontextualized in the collection. Kostadinov said that after 15 seasons he wanted to start self-referencing. In fact, elements of Kostadinov’s previous works were left hanging in front of shelves in the hallway outside the performance venue.