Fashion
Fashion imitates art at Paris Fashion Week SS24
It’s no secret that fashion and art share a deep and fluid relationship, constantly feeding and inspiring each other. From Yves Saint Laurent’s “Mondrian” dress to Yayoi Kusama’s most recent Louis Vuitton collaboration, the bond between the two continues to thrive and flourish. Lately, Paris Men’s Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2024 has put this harmony at the center of attention, offering flawless cohesion between the disciplines.
Pharrell Williams’ first collection at Louis Vuitton saw delicate embroideries featuring artist Henry Taylor’s signature portrait adorning various pieces, and the London-based designer SS Daley drew inspiration from Lucien Freud and David Hockney, presenting a collection that explored the shifting sexual identity of the early 1900s.
Meanwhile, Jonathan Anderson’s Loewe transformed a paddock into a perceptual playground, with monumental fountains by artist Lynda Benglis, and Acne Studios’ Jonny Johansson merged the ‘Grand Tour’ concept with artist Swedish ceramicist. By B. Sundberg prints. Finally, the collection of Kiko Kostadinov at Lycée Henry-IV refers to Pier Paolo Pasolini and Tom Burr.
Keep scrolling to discover the top five moments when fashion imitated art during Paris Men’s Fashion Week SS24.
Louis Vuitton
There was a lot to take away from Pharrell Williams’ debut collection at Louis Vuitton for the Spring/Summer 24 season: Paris’ Pont Neuf shrouded in gold, the starry view, the so-called ‘Damoflage’. The joyful and vibrant showcase exuded love, passion, community and paid homage to the art of craftsmanship and heritage. Yet among the 74 looks, one small but significant detail stood out, impossible to overlook even with a fleeting glance. Delicate embroideries, showcase artist by Henry Taylor signature portrait style, adorned with various pieces, ranging from denim suits, skirt and cardigan to leather bags.
Notably, the American artist himself, renowned for his acrylic paintings, sculptures and mixed-media installations, graced the show, engaging in conversation with the comedian. Jerrod Carmichael along the picturesque banks of the Seine. This collaboration with Louis Vuitton was not the first, as Taylor had already partnered with the brand in 2020 when he was asked to contribute to their innovative line of “ArtyCapucines”.
SS Daley
London-based designer SS Daley unveiled its SS24 collection titled “Merry Ment”, drawing inspiration from artists Lucien Freud and David Hockney. The lineup featured playful woolly renditions of sausage dogs, paying homage to Hockney’s beloved dachshunds. She featured impeccably tailored jackets in brown striped linen and ecru cotton twill, adorned with burgundy zigzag stitching inspired by vintage swimwear.
The overall theme paid homage to British artists and workers, exploring their uniforms and the changing gender identity of the early 1900s. Clean-cut suits were paired with pleated shorts, floral badges and contrasting red stitching while hydrangeas in bloom adorned striped workwear ensembles. One of the sets incorporated a fruit bowl motif, referencing European still lifes. The season’s campaign was inspired by images of artists in their studios, adding another layer of depth to the overall theme.
Loewe
Loewe by Jonathan Anderson is the epitome of luxury fashion brands located at the intersection of fashion and art. For the SS24 men’s collection, an indoor training paddock for police horses has been transformed into a playground for perceptions. In this space, three monumental fountains, masterfully designed by the American sculptor and visual artist Lynda Bengliseffortlessly eclipsed the surrounding environment.
The collection served as a deep exploration of perspective, a deep dive into breaking the boundaries of mere visual perception, encompassing dimensions and scales that extend far beyond what meets the eye. Limbs grew longer, waists reached new heights, and busts took on a compact shape. According to Anderson, the fashion show itself became a dialogue with viewers, seeking to challenge their perceptions and unravel the boundaries of traditional aesthetics. Naturally, Loewe couldn’t resist the lure of surrealism, adding his signature touch to the proceedings. An exaggerated blue tabard, adorned with a giant needle piercing its top, evoked the imagery of a pincushion, a clever nod to Benglis’ bulbous sculptures.
Acne Studios
Jonny Johansson’s SS24 collection for Acne Studios explored the transformative nature of the 17th century ‘Grand Tour’ undertaken by young men across Europe. Johansson himself embarked on a trip to Venice last October to shape this season’s menswear line. Inspired by the city’s art, architecture and Thomas Mann vibe, Johansson delved into the psychology of transforming personal style while traveling.
Yet the most defining feature of the collection was the collaboration with Swedish ceramic artist By B. Sundberg, whose signature ceramics are inspired by skulls, mushrooms and other organic materials. The range included skulls inspired by Mars Attacks! and clothing with unsettling whimsical animal prints and deformed ghost-like characters. The pieces were treated with a vitreous finish, giving the impression of being encased in a fiery glass idea during Johansson’s visit to renowned Murano glassblowers.
Kiko Kostadinov
Kiko Kostadinov is a master at drawing inspiration from art, which greatly influences his distinctive and intricate style of clothing making. The show itself took place under the magnificent dome of the heritage library, located within the grounds of the Henri-IV public high school in Paris. For this particular collection, Kostadinov found esoteric inspiration in Pier Paolo Pasolini’s 1962 short, “La Ricotta.” The film provided a rich tapestry of references that influenced the collection’s structure, color palette, and designer’s portrayal of early manhood.
Another notable influence has been the space work of the American artist Tom Burr. Kostadinov explained how Burr’s work informed the intricate surface details of his collection, such as pointing, draping and darts. Additionally, the concept of high school as a “liminal space,” bridging the gap between the show, behind the scenes, and the influences behind it, has been recontextualized in the collection. Kostadinov said that after 15 seasons he wanted to start self-referencing. In fact, elements of Kostadinov’s previous works were left hanging in front of shelves in the hallway outside the performance venue.
|
Sources
2/ https://hypebae.com/2023/6/fashion-art-references-mens-paris-fashion-week-ss24
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jonathan Majors accused of abusing former partners | Entertainment
- Dodgers leadership is behind the new women’s hockey league
- Fashion imitates art at Paris Fashion Week SS24
- Demonstrators briefly storm the Swedish embassy in Baghdad to protest the burning of the Koran
- Holidays in Yogyakarta, President Jokowi enjoys Jalan Malioboro
- Local actor and musician Lafayette Cajun will play
- Russia will emerge ‘stronger’ after attempted Wagner coup, says minister – BBC News
- Caged chimpanzee sees the sky for the first time
- Trump and DeSantis woo MAGA’s parents at Moms for Liberty party
- Fireworks, festivals and parades planned for Independence Day | News, Sports, Jobs
- Swiatek from Bad Homburg with food positioning
- Fashion artist with duct tape hopes to win scholarship after making dress