Bride-to-be reveals her friend bought an ivory satin dress for her wedding

A bride-to-be has been asked to uninvite her friend from her wedding, after the guest chose a white satin dress that looks like an ‘edgy’ wedding dress.

The unnamed woman, believed to be from Turkey, traveled to Reddit to share a photo of Zara’s 50 dress that her friend already bought before the big day.

The bride-to-be said she was surprised by the early purchase, considering she hasn’t even purchased her own dress yet, but was even more shocked by the color.

Featuring a v-neckline with adjustable ties and short sleeves, the pale satin-effect dress features a ruched detail to the front and an asymmetric hem.

Many rushed to the comments and claimed the dress was “unacceptable” because it looked “too bridal.”

The post, which received over 2,000 likes, read: ‘My friend bought this dress for my wedding? Hi guys, first I want to tell you that English is not my native language and I’m sorry if I make mistakes while writing.

“I am getting married at the beginning of October. My fiancé and I met our friends the other day and they are also a couple. They were friends of my fiancé but I’ve known them for two years now.

“Anyway, I was talking with her and showing her the photos of my wedding dress that I could get since I hadn’t decided on my wedding dress yet.

“Then she told me she bought a dress for my wedding and showed me the picture of the dress. I was surprised she bought it so soon, but I was more surprised when I saw the color of it.

“She’s a traditional person and she knows all the rules when it comes to marriage. The color is so close to white and it made me feel uncomfortable. I do not have [say] nothing since she bought it. But I don’t know why she does this.

“The other thing I want to mention is that I heard she was still friends with my fiancé’s ex, I didn’t make much of it or care since we don’t We’re not that close and she was nice to me, but now I’m getting bad vibes about it.

‘Can you tell me, am I making a big deal out of it or is the color so close to white? THANKS.’

While many reviewers were insulted and insisted the dress was too bridal, others reassured the woman that no one would confuse the guest with the bride because the dress is “ugly”.

One person wrote; “Is she marrying you?” If so, the dress is perfect.

Another said: “I was going to comment that it was such a cool and refreshing wedding dress lol.”

While another said: “I’m so glad I’m not the only one my first thought was this was a cool wedding dress!” And then to read that it is a guest dress for a wedding’

Someone else agreed saying: ‘100% I was like oh this is a very cool modern take on a wedding dress. Very minimalist chic.

‘Really not cool if it’s not the real bride. If I was a +1 at the wedding and didn’t know the bride, I would absolutely assume the girl who showed up in that dress was the bride.

However, some disagreed, saying, “It’s a pretty ugly dress, I’d honestly let her wear it anyway.” NOBODY will think she is the bride. They’ll just think she’s nerdy and wearing a cheap ugly nightgown to a wedding.

Another agreed, saying, “I think it might be funnier to let her wear it because it’s so ugly.”

People rushed to the comments with advice for the bride-to-be, with some saying she should ‘uninvite’ her friend.

One person wrote: ‘It’s definitely a white dress. She can’t wear that to your wedding. If I were you, I’d tell her I’m sorry I didn’t bring it up when she showed it to me, but I’m not comfortable with the color of the dress she chose. And I would politely ask her to choose another dress.

“If she insists on wearing that dress, it’s up to you if that’s a reason to uninvite her. But it looks like she knows the rules and shouldn’t be shocked that you aren’t happy with her choice. dress. So she knows it would be disrespectful of you to wear it to your wedding.’

Another said: “Why not suggest dyeing it rather than having another dress?” It would be more economical and the dress is beautiful.

While a third wrote: “I think in this case Finac should tell the guest that the dress is unacceptable. He should definitely say something like, It’s not your wedding. If you’re wearing this dress, you’re not invited.

The bride updated social media users a few days later saying she had asked her fiancé to deal with the delicate situation.

She said: ‘Hey guys, first I want to thank you all for your comments and recommendations.

‘It just made me feel like my gut feelings weren’t wrong and I wasn’t the only one thinking like that thank you I talked to my fiancé about it and he talked to her husband saying that it was so close to white and almost white it made me feel uneasy can you warn him he told me her husband said he didn’t know she had bought a dress and that he would let her know.

“But I think I’ll politely write to her tomorrow just to make sure she knows I know what she’s trying to do and that it’s disrespectful. I’m a no-nonsense person and I don’t comment if it’s not necessary but it doesn’t mean that I’m weak and someone can cross my limits.

“I don’t think she’s my friend too and I know what she’s doing is wrong.” It’s going to be my happy day and I don’t want negative people around me.