Fashion
Bride-to-be reveals her friend bought an ivory satin dress for her wedding
A bride-to-be has been asked to uninvite her friend from her wedding, after the guest chose a white satin dress that looks like an ‘edgy’ wedding dress.
The unnamed woman, believed to be from Turkey, traveled to Reddit to share a photo of Zara’s 50 dress that her friend already bought before the big day.
The bride-to-be said she was surprised by the early purchase, considering she hasn’t even purchased her own dress yet, but was even more shocked by the color.
Featuring a v-neckline with adjustable ties and short sleeves, the pale satin-effect dress features a ruched detail to the front and an asymmetric hem.
Many rushed to the comments and claimed the dress was “unacceptable” because it looked “too bridal.”
The post, which received over 2,000 likes, read: ‘My friend bought this dress for my wedding? Hi guys, first I want to tell you that English is not my native language and I’m sorry if I make mistakes while writing.
“I am getting married at the beginning of October. My fiancé and I met our friends the other day and they are also a couple. They were friends of my fiancé but I’ve known them for two years now.
“Anyway, I was talking with her and showing her the photos of my wedding dress that I could get since I hadn’t decided on my wedding dress yet.
“Then she told me she bought a dress for my wedding and showed me the picture of the dress. I was surprised she bought it so soon, but I was more surprised when I saw the color of it.
“She’s a traditional person and she knows all the rules when it comes to marriage. The color is so close to white and it made me feel uncomfortable. I do not have [say] nothing since she bought it. But I don’t know why she does this.
“The other thing I want to mention is that I heard she was still friends with my fiancé’s ex, I didn’t make much of it or care since we don’t We’re not that close and she was nice to me, but now I’m getting bad vibes about it.
‘Can you tell me, am I making a big deal out of it or is the color so close to white? THANKS.’
While many reviewers were insulted and insisted the dress was too bridal, others reassured the woman that no one would confuse the guest with the bride because the dress is “ugly”.
One person wrote; “Is she marrying you?” If so, the dress is perfect.
An anonymous woman, believed to be from Turkey, took to Reddit to reveal her friend bought a white satin dress for her wedding
On the postwoman suggested the guest will look like the bride in the dress, while others suggested no one can mistake someone in that dress for the bride because it’s ‘ugly’
She took to Reddit to share a photo of the dress and explained that her friend had already purchased the dress, so she didn’t say anything about the color.
Another woman suggested the guest will look like the bride in the dress, while others suggested no one can mistake someone in that dress for the bride because it’s ‘ugly’
Another said: “I was going to comment that it was such a cool and refreshing wedding dress lol.”
While another said: “I’m so glad I’m not the only one my first thought was this was a cool wedding dress!” And then to read that it is a guest dress for a wedding’
Someone else agreed saying: ‘100% I was like oh this is a very cool modern take on a wedding dress. Very minimalist chic.
‘Really not cool if it’s not the real bride. If I was a +1 at the wedding and didn’t know the bride, I would absolutely assume the girl who showed up in that dress was the bride.
However, some disagreed, saying, “It’s a pretty ugly dress, I’d honestly let her wear it anyway.” NOBODY will think she is the bride. They’ll just think she’s nerdy and wearing a cheap ugly nightgown to a wedding.
Another agreed, saying, “I think it might be funnier to let her wear it because it’s so ugly.”
People rushed to the comments with advice for the bride-to-be, with some saying she should ‘uninvite’ her friend.
People rushed to the comments with advice for the bride-to-be, with some saying she should ‘uninvite’ her friend
One person wrote: ‘It’s definitely a white dress. She can’t wear that to your wedding. If I were you, I’d tell her I’m sorry I didn’t bring it up when she showed it to me, but I’m not comfortable with the color of the dress she chose. And I would politely ask her to choose another dress.
“If she insists on wearing that dress, it’s up to you if that’s a reason to uninvite her. But it looks like she knows the rules and shouldn’t be shocked that you aren’t happy with her choice. dress. So she knows it would be disrespectful of you to wear it to your wedding.’
Another said: “Why not suggest dyeing it rather than having another dress?” It would be more economical and the dress is beautiful.
While a third wrote: “I think in this case Finac should tell the guest that the dress is unacceptable. He should definitely say something like, It’s not your wedding. If you’re wearing this dress, you’re not invited.
The bride updated social media users a few days later saying she had asked her fiancé to deal with the delicate situation.
She said: ‘Hey guys, first I want to thank you all for your comments and recommendations.
The bride updated social media users a few days later saying she had asked her fiancé to deal with the delicate situation
‘It just made me feel like my gut feelings weren’t wrong and I wasn’t the only one thinking like that thank you I talked to my fiancé about it and he talked to her husband saying that it was so close to white and almost white it made me feel uneasy can you warn him he told me her husband said he didn’t know she had bought a dress and that he would let her know.
“But I think I’ll politely write to her tomorrow just to make sure she knows I know what she’s trying to do and that it’s disrespectful. I’m a no-nonsense person and I don’t comment if it’s not necessary but it doesn’t mean that I’m weak and someone can cross my limits.
“I don’t think she’s my friend too and I know what she’s doing is wrong.” It’s going to be my happy day and I don’t want negative people around me.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-12243491/A-bride-reveals-friend-bought-ivory-satin-dress-wedding.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hollywood actors extend contract talks to deadline
- LSU Places 14 Baseball Student-Athletes on 2023 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll – LSU
- Bride-to-be reveals her friend bought an ivory satin dress for her wedding
- Orbit Fab Recognized as 2023 Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum
- International diving group changes rules due to fatal diving incidents in Jacksonville
- Opinion: One Final Opinion – Los Angeles Times
- Boris Johnson’s ally quits UK government, underscoring division within Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s party
- Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ actor, dies at 89
- DIU Seeks Commercial Technology for New Responsible Space Transportation Program
- Democracy Alerts – U.S. Supreme Court Refuses to Review Mississippis Jim Crow-Era Felony Suffrage Policy
- Hotel Versailles offers free summer chauffeur experience
- Sumaiya: Day 1: Indores Sumaiya and Siya shine at 1st Table Tennis State Ranking Tourney | India News