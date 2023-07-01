Wholesale Assistant Sport/Outdoor/Canada/Men job with Veja NA





SEE NORTH AMERICA Wholesale Assistant Sport/Outdoor/Canada/Men JOB DESCRIPTION Since 2005, VEJA has been creating sneakers differently, combining social projects, economic justice and ecological materials. VEJA uses Brazilian and Peruvian organic cotton for the canvas and laces, rubber from the Amazon for the soles and various innovative materials from recycled plastic bottles or recycled polyester. VEJA sneakers are produced in high-level factories in Brazil. VEJA is currently looking for a Wholesale Assistant to join our growing team in North America. Our North American office is based in New York and offers a hybrid work environment. Essential functions of the role include, but are not limited to: Day-to-day support to account managers on all aspects of wholesale administrative tasks for Canada, Sports, Outdoors and Men’s businesses. Organize and enter orders into the ERP system on a seasonal basis, send order confirmations to customers on time. If necessary, extract purchase orders from customer portals entering the ERP system. Act as primary point of contact for seasonal product models, UPC downloads and product copy models. Responsible for ensuring that all EDI matches the ERP system before shipping. Communicate and track all updates to AEs and customers, approve all orders in the ERP system. Responsible for daily maintenance of seasonal account management logs to track customer shipping and payment data. Track and respond to all customer sample requests, including product packaging and shipping. Maintain wholesale service master files i.e. customer contact details, payment terms, distribution matrix, etc. Prepare and communicate product knowledge information to customers each season and manage the schedule of product knowledge clinics, virtual or in-person as required. Assist with seasonal market readiness i.e. market readiness data, client appointment management, showroom and/or trade show setup, etc. Offer product knowledge sessions to different account types with a focus on sports and the outdoors. Support the VEJA team and interact with potential customers at trade shows. CANDIDATE PROFILE Commitment to VEJA’s mission and vision; passionate about fair trade brands. Previous internship experience in a wholesale or retail store with a favorite sports/outdoors brand. Familiarity with retail math and Microsoft Excel, interest in learning v lookups and pivot tables is a must. Ability to work independently once assignments and instructions are given. Ability to prioritize and multi-task effectively and maintain a positive attitude while moving between changing priorities. Strong organizational and monitoring skills; you have to pay attention to the details. Work effectively and efficiently with a remote team. Bachelor’s degree in commerce, sports marketing or a similar field, French is a plus.

