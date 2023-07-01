Best Home, Fashion & Tech Deals

Fashion
THE canada day the long weekend has arrived, bringing with it an extra day to relax, spend time with family and friends, and enjoy the place we call home.
Of course, many retailers are also offering huge Canada Day deals, so if you’re looking to shop around, you’ll find plenty of savings on everything from homewares to electronics and summer fashion. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best Canada Day deals going on.
Best tech deals for Canada Day
-
Amazon: Shop a selection of first offers on everything from healthcare and homewares to fashion and electronics before Amazon Prime Day.
-
best buy: You don’t have to wait for winter to find the best tech deals, with Best Buys Black Friday in summer sales. Find the season’s hottest prices on TVs, laptops, appliances and more.
-
Lenovo: This weekend, get up to 75% off laptops, desktops and more during the Black Friday sale in July.
Best fashion and beauty deals for Canada Day
-
Anthropology: Selling styles are a 40% extra discount this weekend, so hurry to shop these fashion, home and lifestyle deals.
-
The Bay : Redeem Code ADDITIONAL to enjoy even bigger savings when you stock up on clearance styles.
-
Bus exit: Save a 15% extra on just about everything sitewide, including bags, wallets, shoes, and more.
-
Coach: With Coach’s Canada Day sale, score hundreds of sale items including bags, wallets, shoes and apparel for 50% off.
-
Everlane: Celebrate summer and save up to 60% on swimwear and other seasonal essentials at Everlane.
-
Roots: This long weekend, the iconic Canadian retailer is offering up to 60% off thousands of styles for men, women and kids.
-
Simons: Shop the season’s best prices on homeware and fashion at Simons, where you’ll find summer styles at up to 50% off.
-
Sporting record: Find new weekly deals on clothes, shoes and sports equipment to enjoy the summer.
-
SSENSE: The sale is even better with offers of up to 70% off SSENSE selection of streetwear and luxury styles for men and women.
Best Home Deals for Canada Day
-
Terrier: This Canada Day weekend, get up to 20% off indoor and outdoor furniture from Burrow.
-
canadian tire: Find offers up to 45% off on summer essentials, like bikes, patio furniture, barbecues, lawn mowers, outdoor games and more.
-
Cozy land: Save up to 25% sitewide on bedding, linens and more.
-
Endy: Get 10% off your entire order or 15% off when you spend over $1,500 on Endy mattresses and bedding.
-
EQ3: This Canada Day long weekend, enjoy 20% off upholstery and dining room essentials at EQ3.
-
Hardware for the home: Start those summer projects and save big on paint, tools and more.
Best beauty and wellness deals for Canada Day
-
The Body Store: Get 25% off your online order using code MEGA25 at checkout to save on bath and body products.
-
Charlotte Tilbury: Charlotte’s Big summer sale is underway, with up to 40% off makeup and skincare must-haves.
-
The Detox Market: Summer deals are on, with up to 50% off makeup and skincare favorites.
-
Lovehoney: If you’re looking to spice things up this Canada Day, don’t miss Lovehoney’s selection of lingerie, sex toys and accessories for up to 60% off.
-
PinkCherry: Redeem Code JULY at checkout to save an extra 20% off your order, including up to 80% off clearance sex toys and accessories.
-
Beauty SBLA: Save 40% sitewide from this celebrity-endorsed beauty brand favorite of stars like Christie Brinkley.
-
Sephora: Until July 4, save up to 50% on beauty must-haves, don’t expect them to be in stock for long.
Artist Couture Supreme Bronze Eyeshadow and Pressed Pigment Palette
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! follow us on Twitter And Instagram.
