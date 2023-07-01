Simple and chic: Viral fans and high-tech fabrics help you keep your cool | Fashion

ADuring fashion week, there’s usually one accessory that you start spotting again and again among editors and celebrities in the front row. However, at the menswear shows in Paris last week, it wasn’t one particular designer bag or shoe that kept coming up. It was the new must-have: a portable mini fan.

From A-listers to influencers to PRs running backstage, battery-powered or USB-powered fans were everywhere. Demi Moore watched the Dior show with a black portable fan in his handwhile influencer Bryanboy posted a video of its own wind turbine at Loewe.

It’s not just limited to fashion week. A spokesperson for John Lewis said searches for small portable fans are increasing 300% week over week, describing a four-inch foldable version with three speed settings like gone viral. Three of its four colorways are sold out at the time of writing, and over 300 buyers have given it a five-star rating.

The global portable ventilator market, meanwhile, is should grow 3.3% per year by 2030.

The John Lewis portable ventilator, now sold out online. Photography: John Lewis

It’s surprisingly effective, says Chandler Tregaskes, a Tatlers style editor who bought a baby pink fan to use at Ascot. I wanted to keep my cool in navy wool and millinery, he says.

Of course, fans aren’t exactly a new phenomenon. The Fan Museum in London has over 7,000 examples spanning 1,000 years, and paintings from Southeast Asia depict fans from at least the 8th century.

And while traditional hand-held paper fans continue to be used (at the recent Jacquemus salon in Versailles, guests including Victoria Beckham received cream versions), it’s the rechargeable fans that have really taken it to the top.

The paper fan gesture will never die, says Tregaskes. It is both charming and fabulous. But for a quick and easy return to chic, the electric fan is where it’s at.

However, this increase in demand for an accessory that attempts to cool the body portends a more worrying development. As we continue to feel the effects of climate change, soaring temperatures are becoming more common every year. In the UK alone, June is expected to have been the hottest on record. On Sunday, temperatures in some areas reached 32.2°C. NASA, meanwhile, has reported that the past nine years have been the hottest years in the world. since the beginning of modern record keeping in 1880.

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham attend the Dhow Jacquemuss at the Palace of Versailles. Photography: Stéphane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images

Last summer, Brad Pitt swapped his pants for a skirt tell reporters he chose it because of the breeze while the Spanish prime minister, Pedro Snchez, encouraged workers to drop ties to save energy. If temperatures continue to rise, however, it will take a lot more than a portable fan and breathable fabric like cotton to keep our bodies cool.