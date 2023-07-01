Wimbledon Fashion: The Best Celebrity Outfits of All Time

Connect with us

In Wimbledon’s 126-year history, there have been some pretty iconic fashion moments on and off the court. Despite the strict all-white dress code for tennis professionals, they constantly experimented with textures and silhouettes.

The audience’s sartorial agenda was also quite stately. Every year, celebrities don their summer best and capture our attention with flawless looks. Although there is no official dress code, smart attire is encouraged. And the world’s most respected fashionistas succeed every time.

The best Wimbledon celebrity fashion moments of all time:

Princess Diana – 1991

Diana, the Princess of Wales and Prince William stand and cheer in the Royal Box on Center Court at Wimbledon as Steffi Graf wins the Women's Singles Championship. (Photo by Rebecca Naden/PA Images via Getty Images)© Rebecca Naden – PA Images
Diana, Princess of Wales and Prince William

Princess Diana nailed the dopamine in a purple blazer and oversized white belt.

Victoria Beckham – 2013

Victoria Beckham attends the Men's Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray on Day 13 of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireIma© Karwai Tang
Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham pleaded for the 90s tennis slide in a black lace midi dress.

Emma Watson – 2018

Emma Watson attends day 12 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© Karwai Tang
Emma Watson

The actress looked super chic in a white three-piece suit and matching fedora.

Meghan Markle – 2018

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends day 12 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© Karwai Tang
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

The elegant Duchess wore a blue striped poplin shirt with wide white trousers and a cream boater.

Adwoa Aboah – Best of Adwoa Aboah

Adwoa Aboah attends Day Eight of The Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)© Karwai Tang
Adwoa Aboah – Best of Adwoa Aboah

Adwoa Aboah oozed a cool girl in white jeans and a white t-shirt, a yellow trench coat thrown over her shoulders. Donning the favorite shoe trend of 2023 four years earlier, she paired the look with black Chanel flats.

Princess Beatrice – 2021

Princess Beatrice of York attends Day 10 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 08, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© Karwai Tang
Princess Beatrice

The princess taught us about pregnancy by dressing in a white polka dot dress with puff sleeves.

Billie Piper – 2021

Billie Piper attends the Jaguar Suite, Official Partner of Wimbledon on July 08, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Jaguar UK)© David M. Bennett
Billy Piper

Billie stunned in a Meghan Markle-approved blazer and shorts paired with white sandals.

Sienna Miller – 2021

Sienna Miller attends day seven of the Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)© Neil Mockford
Sienna Miller

Sienna did what she does best and oozed cool girlish glamor in a blue striped shirt and pants ensemble paired with matching striped heeled sandals.

Striped – 2021

Raye seen outside The Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2021 at All Englands Lawn Tennis Club on June 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)© Neil Mockford
Striped

The singer channeled 60s glamor in a pink floral mini skirt and cropped blazer.

Alexa Chung – 2021

Alexa Chung attends the Polo Ralph Lauren VIP Suite during Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 9, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren)© David M. Bennett
Alexa Chung

Alexa pleaded for tennis metals in a shiny blue t-shirt paired with camel pants.

Ellie Goulding – 2022

Ellie Goulding attends the Wimbledon Women's Singles Final at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)© Neil Mockford
Ellie Goulding

Puff sleeves at Wimbledon are a fashionista favourite, and Ellie nailed high minimalism in a white leg-sleeved blouse tucked into ecru wide-leg pants.

Daisy Edgar Jones – 2022

Daisy Edgar-Jones wearing Ralph Lauren attends the Polo Ralph Lauren & British Vogue event during The Wimbledon Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 3, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Ralph ©Darren Gerrish
Daisy EdgarJones

Daisy took the iconic satin dress and gave it a summer makeover in 2022. She wore a yellow midi with a fitted bodice and high neckline paired with nude sandals.

The Princess of Wales – 2022

Certainly, the elegant royal served up some stellar looks consecutively to the event. But her dopamine-inducing bright yellow midi dress in 2022 captured our sartorial hearts as much as it captured everyone’s attention.

Lucy Boynton – 2022

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton arrive at Wimbledon 2022 - Day 12 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 8, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)© Neil Mockford
Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek

Maybe as fancy as it gets. Lucy wore a white mini dress with a scalloped hem that featured a black bow.

Mia Regan – 2022

Educating us on statement style moments as always, Mia Regan opted for a color block moment in neon green pants and a pink sheer shirt.

