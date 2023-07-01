Wimbledon Fashion: The Best Celebrity Outfits of All Time





In Wimbledon’s 126-year history, there have been some pretty iconic fashion moments on and off the court. Despite the strict all-white dress code for tennis professionals, they constantly experimented with textures and silhouettes. The audience’s sartorial agenda was also quite stately. Every year, celebrities don their summer best and capture our attention with flawless looks. Although there is no official dress code, smart attire is encouraged. And the world’s most respected fashionistas succeed every time. MORE:Wimbledon: The 13 best tennis style moments of all time RELATED: What To Wear To Wimbledon: 6 Outfit Ideas That Totally Serve The best Wimbledon celebrity fashion moments of all time: Princess Diana – 1991 © Rebecca Naden – PA Images Diana, Princess of Wales and Prince William Princess Diana nailed the dopamine in a purple blazer and oversized white belt. Victoria Beckham – 2013 © Karwai Tang Victoria Beckham Victoria Beckham pleaded for the 90s tennis slide in a black lace midi dress. Emma Watson – 2018 © Karwai Tang Emma Watson The actress looked super chic in a white three-piece suit and matching fedora. Meghan Markle – 2018 © Karwai Tang Meghan, Duchess of Sussex The elegant Duchess wore a blue striped poplin shirt with wide white trousers and a cream boater. Adwoa Aboah – Best of Adwoa Aboah © Karwai Tang Adwoa Aboah – Best of Adwoa Aboah Adwoa Aboah oozed a cool girl in white jeans and a white t-shirt, a yellow trench coat thrown over her shoulders. Donning the favorite shoe trend of 2023 four years earlier, she paired the look with black Chanel flats. Princess Beatrice – 2021 © Karwai Tang Princess Beatrice The princess taught us about pregnancy by dressing in a white polka dot dress with puff sleeves. Billie Piper – 2021 © David M. Bennett Billy Piper Billie stunned in a Meghan Markle-approved blazer and shorts paired with white sandals. Sienna Miller – 2021 © Neil Mockford Sienna Miller Sienna did what she does best and oozed cool girlish glamor in a blue striped shirt and pants ensemble paired with matching striped heeled sandals. Striped – 2021 © Neil Mockford Striped The singer channeled 60s glamor in a pink floral mini skirt and cropped blazer. Alexa Chung – 2021 © David M. Bennett Alexa Chung Alexa pleaded for tennis metals in a shiny blue t-shirt paired with camel pants. Ellie Goulding – 2022 © Neil Mockford Ellie Goulding Puff sleeves at Wimbledon are a fashionista favourite, and Ellie nailed high minimalism in a white leg-sleeved blouse tucked into ecru wide-leg pants. Daisy Edgar Jones – 2022 ©Darren Gerrish Daisy EdgarJones Daisy took the iconic satin dress and gave it a summer makeover in 2022. She wore a yellow midi with a fitted bodice and high neckline paired with nude sandals. The Princess of Wales – 2022 Certainly, the elegant royal served up some stellar looks consecutively to the event. But her dopamine-inducing bright yellow midi dress in 2022 captured our sartorial hearts as much as it captured everyone’s attention. Lucy Boynton – 2022 © Neil Mockford Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek Maybe as fancy as it gets. Lucy wore a white mini dress with a scalloped hem that featured a black bow. Mia Regan – 2022

Educating us on statement style moments as always, Mia Regan opted for a color block moment in neon green pants and a pink sheer shirt.

