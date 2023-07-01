PFW Men’s proves the longevity of luxury sportswear, from Wales Bonner x Adidas to Botter x Reebok





Paris Men’s Fashion Week may have ended on June 25, but we’re still thinking about all the wonderful brand collaborations for the Spring 2024 season. Junya Watanabe’s collection set the tone with its streetwear-luxe fusion, with Palace, Stssy, Carhartt WIP, New Balance, Levi’s, Brooks Brothers, CP Company, Gregory, Lousy Livin, MXDVS, Bates, Alpha Industries, Baracuta, Oakley Factory, Patta, Defending Champion, Maison Kitsune and Mackintosh. Also a standout was colorful London brand Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, who showcased a collection featuring highly artistic sculptural pieces from English fine china company Wedgwood. On top of that, Mschf and Crocs featured plus-size boots, Cecilie Bahnsen and Kiko Kostadinov once again joined Asics on sneakers, and Bianca Saunders collided with Farah. This week, we’re diving into three of our favorite collaborations from Paris Men’s Fashion Week: Wales Bonner x Adidas, Auralee x New Balance and Botter x Reebok. Each proves the power that long-term partnerships hold in the footwear category, injecting cultural capital into established sportswear brands to maintain their reputations in the fashion industry. To receive these updates straight to your inbox every Tuesday, subscribe here At Collaborations and drops newsletter. Wales Bonner x Adidas Date: Spring 2024 Product: Ready-to-wear and shoes Social context: Wales Bonner has 257,000 followers on Instagram and a post from the show has 2,490 likes. The official Adidas Originals account also posted about the show, with the image carousel receiving 29,900 likes. Verdict: Through the success of this ongoing collaboration, Adidas has become synonymous with Grace Wales Bonners’ eponymous brand. First shown at London Fashion Week in January 2020, the Core Black Sambas are now selling for 289% higher on StockX, making them a holy grail collaboration. Every drop seems to only get better, with the latest Wales Bonner x Adidas Samba Silver being one of the It-girl shoes of the moment. This marriage of brands works wonders as Wales Bonner offers luxury streetwear credibility to Adidas, while the sportswear giant offers the brand greater visibility. Auralee x New Balance Date: Spring 2024 Product: Two sneaker silhouettes Social context: On Instagram, Auralee has 370,000 followers and garnered 7,699 likes on her New Balance spring 2024 sneakers post. New Balance has yet to post a post to her 7 million followers. Verdict: Together with Aim Leon Dore and many others, Tokyo-based label Auralee has established a long-term creative partnership with New Balance. A negative point is that some consumers compare the designs to Yeezy due to the muted color palettes and unusual textures and silhouettes. The immaculate Japanese brand epitomizes the trendy preppy aesthetic. Learn more about this Cleanfit aesthetic here. Botter x Reebok Date: Spring 2024 Product: Slides and slides Social context:Botter has 152,000 Instagram followers and the official Reebok collaboration post has 3,523 likes. On the Reeboks account with 4.3 million followers, there are 5,358 likes on the collaboration post. Verdict: Reeboks’ Instagram reaction proves high fashion design doesn’t always resonate with mainstream activewear consumers. In contrast, Botters’ social accounts have 100% positive reviews. This suggests that designers benefit more, in some cases, than sportswear brands when releasing high fashion pieces. Launched in February, the 3D printed shoes are more of an innovative design project for Reebok, putting it on the fashion scene.

