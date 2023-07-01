Kangana Ranaut wears stunning dress after criticizing ‘American’ looks | Bollywood





Actress Kangana Ranaut shared her photos while attending a party for her recently released movie Tiku Weds Sheru. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Kangana posted her photos as she wore an off-the-shoulder saffron dress with gold heels. Her post comes less than a month after she shared a post after criticizing ‘American’ looks on Indian women. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut bids farewell to airport groomers after ‘starting the trend’, says she was brainwashed by the fashion industry) Kangana Ranaut has shared her new photos. Kangana’s recent post In the photos, Kangana tied her hair in a ponytail. She also opted for gold earrings. Kangana gave different expressions and poses for the camera. The actor captioned the post, “Mom said there’s a time to play and there’s a time to study ha ha my saying is there’s a time to work and there’s a time to party Especially when @manikarnikafilms’ first production becomes a super hit, it’s time for a big party (emoji popper party).” She also added the hashtags – Tiku Weds Sheru, Nawajuddin Siddhiqui and Avneet Kaur. Reactions to Kangana’s message Reacting to the photos, Raashii Khanna commented, “Stunning!” Gauri & Nainika wrote: “Beautiful!” One fan said, “Only Queen knows how to killyyyyyyy.” Another person posted, “Nothing makes me happier than seeing your killer pics.” One comment read, “Oh Bhartiya naari, bideshi ho gayi (Indian woman turned foreigner).” Taking to the social media platform, Instagram user Diet Sabya shared the picture of Kangana. The caption read, “Remember when she said she hated fashion (laughing emoji). Anwhoo that’s a killer. 10/10 on the lewk! That’s a good direction for @gauriandnainika. It could be huge!” Diet Sabya shared Kangana’s photo. More photos from the Tiku Weds Sheru event Taking inspiration from her Instagram Stories, Kangana also posted her photos. She also gave an inside look at the party. Kangana posed with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and wrote, “With Sheru mia.” She also added red heart emojis. For the event, Nawazuddin wore a white shirt under a beige blazer and pants. He opted for black shoes. In one photo, Kangana gave Avneet Kaur a kiss on her cheek as the latter smiled and clicked the selfie. Avneet wore a black off-the-shoulder dress. Kangana posed with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. Kangana’s June post calling himself a victim of capitalism Earlier in June, Kangana took credit for starting the airport look trend in the country. She shared a photo of her 2018 Mumbai airport look on Instagram Stories. The actor captioned it, Only person to blame for starting the silly airport look trend. In 2018, she was seen at the airport in a lavender-colored Dior dress paired with a Prada overcoat. On Instagram last month, she also uploaded pictures of her airport looks and called herself a victim of capitalism. She had added, Brainwashed by magazine editors and the fashion industry to look like a western woman so that I only line the pockets of international designers. I am ashamed to repeat clothes by always buying without worrying about the impact of my choices on the environment.” She further added, “While I act like a bimbo, the system greets me like a fashionista to encourage me to promote more international brands while my own people like weavers and craftsmen slowly and steadily die. Then they cleverly start pricing everything I wear actually a vanity issue for me and guess what I’m falling into now more than style it’s about brands even for one person really elegant. Fashion brands make you work for them for free just by sending clothes and bags that they begin to hijack cultures and traditions of an entire civilization. Kangana had posted a collage of her appearance and wrote: If this is what an Indian woman looks like, then what does an American woman look like? She added, Bye bye airport air, we have passed this phase. Now it’s time that even if I buy a single piece of clothing, I wonder how many Indians benefit from it!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/kangana-ranaut-stunning-dress-tiku-weds-sheru-event-after-criticising-american-looks-on-indian-women-101688172677008.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos