Sharon Schools Relax Dress Code to Expand Casual Clothing Options | News

SHARON Sharon City School Board at its last meeting voted to update the dress code policy to allow students to wear athletic-style pants to school.

One of the biggest challenges with our dress code is that we had allowed our female students to wear yoga pants, Superintendent Justi Glaros said. Since then, our male students have been pestering me and everyone else for being able to wear sweatpants.

She said khaki pants were $50 at a local department store. Persimmons can be purchased at Walmart inexpensively, but they only have a limited supply, Glaros said.

It’s very difficult to provide khakis to pants that conform to the current dress code for high school students, Glaros said.

High school principal Mike Fitzgerald has revised the dress code policy and the entire administrative team agrees with it, Glaros said. The change would allow all students in the district to wear sweatpants or athletic-style pants.

The code also allows athletic-style shorts, Glaros said. It does not include bike or yoga shorts, but does allow athletic shorts, such as basketball shorts.

It’s an attempt to ease the strain it puts on our families, Glaros said. Also, the number of minutes spent out of class due to dress code violations is excellent.

The loss of instructional time far outweighs the challenge of allowing students to wear athletic-style clothing, Glaros said.

The council said the dress code came into effect in 2010, with the main idea being that students could wear khaki pants, black or gray dress pants and white, orange, gray or black tops with collars or school-approved t-shirts.

At what point are we just going to move away from this dress code that we had completely? It’s really just the colors left, said board member Brian Faber. What is the dress code problem we have?

Dr Brandon Richards, head of the college, said the main issues were athletic pants and hair color.

If I get three kids for the dress code, the last kid coming down will miss at least one class period, Richards said. If you look at how we adjusted the dress code last year, it created a penalty for male students.

Last year, the dress code was relaxed to allow female students to wear yoga-style pants.

You’re always going to have dress code violations no matter what you do, Faber said. I was just wondering where was going to stop him.

Richards said if school officials were concerned about the financial well-being of families on the mileage rate, they should also be looking at their financial well-being for their school clothes.

Erica Argenziano, a middle school teacher and president of the Sharon Teachers Association, said whatever changes are made, the intent of the dress code remains.

The loosening of the dress code that happened this year and what’s happening next year, still doesn’t allow body parts to hang around and those are the things that were the issues, Argenziano said. So I think these little relaxations still allow children to afford it and allow them more individuality but at the same time keep the integrity of what has been put in place so that our children are always beautiful.

Glaros said having a dress code reduces the socio-economic gap between students.

And it’s pretty cool to see kids walking around the valley with Sharon’s gear, Glaros said. I think it’s a great step. I think the important thing here is to focus on the school colors, which instills a sense of pride.

Glaros said information would be sent to parents.

