Eva Longoria stuns in a cut-out bodycon dress for a rare appearance with her multi-millionaire husband





Eva Longoria made a rare appearance alongside her husband, If BasnThursday and she looked stunning in a figure-hugging dress. The 48-year-old accentuated her toned figure in a cream midi dress that featured daring cutouts at the center of her bust and under her bust. The halter neck design also highlighted her cleavage. ©Getty Eva Longoria looked stunning in her cutout dress The Desperate Housewives star completed her look with matching nude heels and a bag, wearing her brunette hair in loose curls with a bronzed complexion and a nude lip. Eva and Jos, 55, looked so in love as they walked arm in arm down the red carpet to celebrate the 15th anniversary of production company Bamb in Madrid. ©Getty Eva Longoria and her husband Jos were side by side all night The couple announced their engagement in December 2015, with Jos who is the chairman of ‘Televisa’, Latin America’s largest media company and worth $20 million, popping the question with a stunning wedding ring. engagement in rubies and diamonds during a trip to Dubai. ©Getty Eva Longoria only had eyes for her husband “It was such a surprise!” Eva admitted during an interview on the Today’s show in January 2106. “He’s amazing, he’s gorgeous and truly the nicest human being I’ve ever met.” She said laterWe Weeklythat she and Jose have “called each other husband and wife for a while” and revealed they wanted to celebrate with a “big fat Mexican wedding.” ©Getty Eva Longoria and Jos seemed to be having a great time at the party They married in Mexico in May 2016 in an intimate and private ceremony, attended by family and close friends, including Victoria And DPassionate Beckham, Melanie Griffith, Ricky Martin,And vanessa williamswho made a surprise appearance to serenade Eva and Jos with his hit song,Keep the best for last. Eva wore a breathtaking custom dress by her best friend, Victoria, and then thanked the designer for making her dream wedding dress. Posting on Instagram at the time, she wrote: “It was the wedding dress I dreamed of! Thank you @victoriabeckham for having the best vision for my dress! I like you!“ ©Getty Eva Longoria and her husband Jos Bastn In an exclusive interview with GOOD MORNING! Magazine, Eva spoke about choosing Victoria to create her dress. She explained: “I asked Victoria to make my dress because I wanted it to be special and made with love and I knew Victoria would make it with love. “Victoria was one of my witnesses, she also signed the paper that said I was here, so it was a Victoria Beckham weekend. She was the best and kindest person to have there this day. Not only did she make my wedding dress, but she’s one of my best friends, so her presence was so special.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/fashion/celebrity-style/496703/eva-longoria-stuns-cut-out-dress-rare-appearance-multi-millionaire-husband/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos