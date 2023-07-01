Top Fashion Stories of the Week: June 30

This week, the most discussed headlines in the fashion industry covered a wide spectrum. Among them, new information has surfaced regarding Pheobe Philo’s future brand, confirming that the brand’s debut collection will feature over 150 styles of ready-to-wear, accessories and more. In the meantime, Nike announced fourth-quarter revenue of $12.8 billion, beating Wall Street expectations, and Louis Vuitton dropped Pharrell’s first menswear campaign, starring Rihanna.

Elsewhere, Louis Gabriel Nouchi won the 2023 ANDAM Fashion Prize; Carlos Alcaraz has been named the new ambassador for Louis Vuitton, and Kim Kardashian has filed a SKIMS campaign by Steven Klein.

Below, Hypebeast has rounded up the best fashion stories of the week

Born X Raised co-founder Chris “Spanto” Printup has passed away





Born X Raised confirmed on Wednesday that Chris “Spanto” Printup died following a car accident in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The beloved designer leaves behind his wife Anna and three children Marilyn, Carter and David as well as his extended family and, as written in the brand’s Instagram post, “his family at Born X Raised, his extended birth family, the city of Los Angeles he loved and defended, and an extensive network of true friends.

Spanto founded the famous streetwear label 10 years ago alongside Alex “2Tone” Erdmann, and it has since become one of LA’s favorite imprints. Over the years, the brand has entered into collaborations with Lakers, Dodgers, Kings, Rams and LAFC, among several other major franchises.

New details have emerged about Phoebe Philo’s upcoming brand launch





Since announcing the launch date for her eponymous fashion brand in February, Phoebe Philo has been quietly shaping the brand’s inaugural collection, which is due out in September this year. According to a new report fromWWDthe signature line, which will mark Philos’ long-awaited return to the industry, is expected to include ready-to-wear, leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and footwear.

The collection is expected to feature over 150 pieces and will be launched via the brand’s online store, with shipping initially available to the UK, Europe and the US. Notably, former Canadian-Ukrainian model Daria Werbowy, who often appeared in Philos Celine campaigns. , will be a brand face, depending on the outlet.

Nike Q4 recorded sales of US$12.8 billion





Nike’s results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 arrived this week, revealing that the Oregon-based company had revenue of $12.8 billion. According to the report, the Swoosh recorded a 5% increase in revenue, compared to last year’s figures, to beat Wall Street expectations of $12.59 in sales.

The company, however, lost 28% of its profit to US$1 billion with a diluted EPS of 66 cents. For the full year, Nike’s revenue increased 10% to US$51.2 billion. Net profit fell 16% to US$5.1 billion.

In a statement, Nike CEO and President John Donahoe said, “Our investment in innovation and our digital leadership are fueling widespread growth across our portfolio of brands as we create value by serving the future of sports.

Rihanna’s Full Louis Vuitton Campaign Is Here





Pharrells very first Louis Vuittonwas a star-studded fashion show that effectively ushered in the next era of the House with the unveiling of its Spring/Summer 2024 collection. In the aftermath, the new takeover of menswear artistic directors continued, with the official launch of its first full-fledged SS24 campaign, featuring Rihanna.

Shot by Keiz Kitajima and Martine Syms, the imagery was previously teased on the face of a building in Paris ahead of the brand’s opening night runway show, per PharrellsInstagram. Now, with three official posters and an accompanying video, the full campaign seeks to showcase Louis Vuitton’s new Speedy: an adaptation of its signature Speedy bag that takes inspiration from Pharrell’s entry point into luxury, Canal Street in New York.

Louis Gabriel Nouchi won the ANDAM 2023 fashion award





Louis Gabriel Nouchit won the coveted ANDAM Fashion Award on Thursday, beating five other finalists to scoop EUR300,000 and a year-long mentorship from Chlos chief executive Riccardo Bellini.

The Paris-based designer received the trophy at an outdoor ceremony in the gardens of the French capital’s Palais-Royal. He joins an impressive list of previous winners, which includes Viktor & Rolf, Christophe Lemaire, Jeremy Scott, Bianca Saunders and Marine Serre.

Elsewhere at the ceremony, ANDAM presented Ester Manas and Durank Lantik with the special second prize, which comes with a cash prize of EUR 100,000 as well as coaching. Other finalists included Benjamin Huseby and Serhat Isik GmbH; Left-handers Marie-Christine Statz and Andreadamos Andrea Adamo.

Carlos Alcaraz has been named the new ambassador of the Louis Vuitton house





Grand Slam champion and the world’s youngest No. 1 tennis player, Carlos Alcaraz, became the new ambassador of the Maison Louis Vuitton on Wednesday. Marking his latest feat in the fashion world (after sponsorship from Nike as well as sponsorships from Rolex and Calvin Klein), this new title will see the tennis player represent the French Maison in marketing campaigns and at events.

It’s such a dream for me to be part of the Louis Vuitton family, Alcaraz said in a video posted on Instagram. I’ve seen people with Louis Vuitton bags and always wanted to have one.

The athlete is the latest face to join the House, after Zendaya, J-Hope and Chloe Grace Moretz, among others.

Kim Kardashian Starred in a Steven Klein-Shot SKIMS Campaign





Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand SKIMS is known for its star-laden campaign visuals. Over the past few months, the label has been pushing wearable images featuring music starlets Ice Spice, PinkPantheress and SZA, as well as the entire Snoop Doggs extended family. But this week, the imprint sought to stray from its traditional studio format with something different: a stylistic editorial campaign, shot by Steven Klein and featuring Kardashian herself.

Showcasing SKIMS’ latest Rubberized Scuba and Faux Leather swimwear collections, the images feature the brand’s founder amidst a slew of models in a scene inspired by 90s summer. In the foreground of a shot, Kim appears laid-back in the label’s latest partings and settles down on vivid green grass and beside a brilliant blue swimming pool; in the background, models appear entangled with each other and suspended from chained hoops. It’s tastefully chaotic, providing a new identity for the SKIMS label.

Rihanna steps down as CEO of Savage X Fenty





Reports surfaced earlier this week claiming that Rihanna would step down from her role as CEO of Savage X Fenty. Hillary Super, the former CEO of Anthropologie Group, will assume the title, while Rihanna will retain a position as executive chair, effective June 26.

It was wonderful to see our vision of Savage X Fenty have such an incredible impact on the industry over the past five years. This is just the beginning for us, and we will continue to grow so that we are always in touch with the consumer, Rihanna said in an official statement. Also, I’m so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO, she’s a strong leader and focused on taking the business to an even higher level.