New mum Naomi Campbell has signed a huge collaboration with the fashion giant | Entertainment





New mom Naomi Campbell has reportedly signed a huge collab with fashion giant PrettyLittleThing. The model, who had a daughter in May 2021 and stunned fans on Thursday (29.06.23) when she revealed she had also welcomed a newborn, is said to have designed a new collection of on-trend looks for the brand that ‘It will apparently be launching in New York in September during Fashion Week. Mail Online reported that it was PLT’s biggest partnership to date, and said Naomi will lead a lineup that was filmed earlier this year in Los Angeles. A fashion source told the outlet: It’s huge, it’s such a privilege for Naomi to showcase her own collection with PLT. It was discussed for years between Naomi and (former CEO of PLT) Umar Kamani, but finally their ideas came to fruition and soon the rest of the world will see everything they worked on. Naomi is of course a total perfectionist and has designed the range ensuring that every detail has been carefully executed. Naomi has been friends for years with former PLT boss Umar, 35, who stepped down as CEO in April. Mail Online said that despite his departure he was heavily involved in the top-secret project. The collaboration is Naomi’s first major undertaking since she announced in an Instagram post on Thursday (6/29/23) that her second child had been born. Naomi is said to have had her son by surrogate, with the announcement of her new arrival just over a week after she was seen without a baby bump at a Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris. Friends of the model told Mail Online she used a surrogate to have the baby boy last Saturday, four days after she was seen at the French party. The outlet added that it is understood Naomi’s child was born in Los Angeles. A source close to her told Mail Online: Naomi welcomed her newborn son via surrogate, who gave birth in Los Angeles on Saturday. It came as a surprise to her wider circle after she only told a handful of people that she was becoming a mum for the second time. Suddenly she postponed a work engagement because she needed to be by her surrogate’s side and the next moment she had a beautiful baby boy. There were many surprises, and of course happiness. Insiders added that she had only spoken to a handful of close friends and family about her plans to have another child. The Daily Mail added that Naomi, who had a daughter in May 2021, is raising her two children alone and is not in a romantic relationship.

