A former resident of FD develops her fashion brand | News, Sports, Jobs





Laura Biggins, a local fashion designer, launched her own fashion brand XIX last July. She’s owned a screen printing and custom clothing business called Vinyl Studio since 2018, but decided last summer to jump back into fashion design with full force.

She got her start in fashion right after graduating with a degree in marketing from the University of Northern Iowa, moved to New York and landed a job as an assistant in product development, merchandising and design at J. Lo by Jennifer Lopez – a big break for the young woman from Fort Dodge. Around 2006, she left the Big Apple for the Lone Star State and worked for Fossil in Dallas until 2010, when she and her husband moved back to Iowa. While working at J. Lo, Biggins learned the basics of fashion design by observing the designers around her and copying their methods. "It was a small business, so I had to wear a lot of hats and really get my feet wet in the fashion industry," she says. At the time, at J. Lo, everything was done by hand, that's how she learned to design. Later, during a stint at Garan Inc., a colleague taught him how to design using computers. "It's amazing what people will take the time to teach you if you just ask them" she says. Now she pays for that by helping others who seek her expertise. Biggins, 41, said the idea of ​​XIX (pronounced "nineteen") had been bouncing around in his head but never materialized until 2022. "I started making a lot of changes and surrounding myself with people who would help me grow, not just as a person but in business," she says. "I was like, 'Let's do this. Why not?' " She recalled her university years at UNI, when she found the courage to interview J. Lo and said to herself: "I can aim for the stars if I want to." At Vinyl Studio, Biggins had plenty of t-shirts and screen printing resources, but "there are only a limited number of Des Moines centric shirts I can design", she said laughing. She wanted to expand the brand and modernize the offerings to reach a national audience, so she found a shirt supplier in Los Angeles and started designing. Its first launch, a series of layering, mixing and matching tops, culminated last July with a fashion show. Biggins hopes to expand its brand and add to the already thriving collection with more cut and sewn options for woven fabrics and denim, in addition to current cotton tops. XIX offers new collections for the fall/winter and spring/summer seasons, with monthly releases in between. The brand expansion is the next step for the company that would have made Biggins' late father proud. Long ago, he encouraged her to move to New York and pursue her dream of becoming a fashion designer. The name of his new company, XIX, comes from his birthday on October 9. "He taught my husband and I everything we know about owning a small business," she says, "and what it takes to succeed."

