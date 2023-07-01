Glossy Pop Newsletter: Pickleball has its day and fashion brands are taking it over

All products featured on Glossy Pop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you purchase something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Pickleball is American fastest growing sports, in case you haven’t heard. According to March Research from the Association of Pickleball Professionals19% of Americans 18 and older have played pickleball in the past 12 months, a 35% increase since August 2022. More than 70% of avid pickleball players are between the ages of 18 and 44, and there are had a 32% increase in the number of casual gamers who play at least once a year.

Fashion is, naturally, fashionable and has a love affair with pickleball. Moda Operandi has a “Pickleball Edition” which includes everything from $130 custom paddles at $46 Supergoop SPF infused face oil at a $57,000 watch. Norma Kamali sells a $145 pickleball dress. And last week the fashion brand Staud launched a pickleball capsule collection, Staud Court, centered on sneakers created in collaboration with Keds. Additionally, Dr. Scholl’s just introduced a sneaker specifically designed for pickleball, and activewear brands such as Beyond Yoga, Splits59, and Vuori have all designed pieces for the sport.

Pickleball equipment company Tangerine was launched in February 2022, after founder Carly Llewellyn and her husband returned to the sport during Covid and realized the gap in the dedicated forward-thinking accessories market. The brand has been asked to collaborate with countless fashion brands, including Beyond Yoga, for which it designed branded bags when the brand launched its own collection of pickleball clothing, dubbed the Country Club collection, in May. Meanwhile, Rothy’s and Sam Edelman worked with Tangerine to create custom paddles.

Of the sport’s current ubiquity, Llewellyn said: “It’s so accessible; it is a very low barrier to entry to play. Tennis is really fun, but you really have to work on it, practice and take lessons. What makes pickleball so appealing is that anyone can pick up a paddle, pick up a ball, and learn it. And you can play it anywhere.

Dr. Scholl’s launched its $70 Dink It Pickleball sneaker last week. The brand generated buzz ahead of launch by giving customers early access, and it’s already seeing “great results across social media and email,” according to Jen Wiley, its senior brand marketing manager. “There’s a lot of excitement since it’s pickleball’s peak season,” she said. Within the month, the brand will hold an event with a “premium station” that will open pickleball courts, during which influencers will receive the Dink It sneaker. The resort will also sell the Dr. Scholl’s sneaker in its retail store. Additionally, Dr. Scholl’s will be hosting a giveaway with a Pickleball brand on social media, but Wiley said it’s too early to specify the station and brand partners.

When Beyond Yoga launched its Country Club collection in May, pickleball was one of the activities it used to market the collection. Teaming up with Olivia Culpo (5.3 million followers on instagram), he hosted a Beyond Yoga Country cCub event, for which influencers received a Tangerine-branded pickleball tote as an invite. The bags came with Beyond Yoga pickleball outfits inside. The brand enlisted another popular pickleball accessory brand, Recess, to create branded paddles.

At the event, Beyond Yoga offered pickleball lessons from Matt Manasse, described as a “star pickleball coach” in her Instagram bio and by Vanity Fair. A recent post shows Manasse with Emma Watson.

After the event, five pickleball bags were distributed at each of the brand’s five retail stores and used as gifts with purchase for shoppers spending over $400. “There were so many people coming in and asking about the products of [the Country Club event]said Ashley Hart, vice president of brand marketing. Demand was so high that the brand is considering bringing back the special-edition item, she said. On the brand’s Instagram posts about the Country Club event, many comments from followers ask how they can purchase the bags.

The Country Club collection was a key moment for the brand, the aim being to increase brand awareness. To expand its reach, it teamed up with retail partner Revolve for the campaign. The retailer shared content and an exclusive interview with Culpo on his Instagram page, where he has 5.7 million followers.

For Splits59, the decision to create dedicated pickleball apparel was an organic decision, which stemmed, in part, from a successful tennis apparel launch. “During Covid, tennis had a moment because it was a sport that could be played without being in front of someone. In the summer of 2021, we launched a small tennis capsule, and it went sold out almost immediately. We were like, ‘Something’s going on here,'” said Shannon Quarantino, the brand’s vice president of e-commerce. Soon pickleball was everywhere, Quarantino said, and she and her team decided to launch a pickleball collection including a skort, tank top and jacket, as well as branded paddles in collaboration with the Luxe Pickleball brand The success of the collection led to the launch of a second pickleball collection. of her success, a pickleball dress is coming.

To promote the collection, rather than hosting a big event or investing in an expensive photoshoot, Splits59 hosted a private event for Whitney Fransway (216,000 subscribers on instagram), who was invited to host her friends, all dressed to the mark. This strategy is often more effective than a photo shoot due to the amount of content generated, Quarantino said.

Afterwards, Quarantino said the brand had received inbound requests from influencers asking to be geared up for their own pickleball adventures. It looks like the summer of pickleball has just begun.

Monitoring flood trends: shampoo bars are on the rise

Google searches for shampoo bars grew 14.4% year over year, with 112,000 monthly searches. The products offer unique benefits to consumers, namely that they generate little waste and are easy to transport, as they are liquid-free. The same goes for conditioning bars, which have seen a search growth of 7.3% since last year.

Top search queries for shampoo bars include “shampoo bars and conditioner”, “best shampoo bars”, “shampoo bar recipes”, and “rice shampoo bars”.

Searches for “rice shampoo bars” indicate interest in shampoo bars that contain rice as a key ingredient. Rice contains amino acids that increase shine and promote hair growth and overall health. Other popular haircare ingredients include rosemary oil, with searches up 26% year-over-year, and caffeine, which saw a 27.7% increase in searches. one year to the next.

Brands driving interest in the trend include Kitsch and Viori. The Kitsch offering receives 1,500 monthly searches on average, an increase of 268.9% since last year. Vioris shampoo bar receives 5,400 searches on average each month, up 38.7% from 2022.

As consumers increasingly seek out shampoo and conditioner bars, brands have an opportunity to increase their solid offerings.

Inside our cover

TikTok Beauty Influencer Mikayla Nogueira: Don’t Strive For This Career

Instagram generates 70% of Ring Concierge revenue

Fenty debuts on Roblox

Reading list

Shein sent influencers to China to help her image. A backlash ensued.

Get Kardashian’s Favorite Instafacial At Home With New Dr. Diamonds Treatment

Summer 2023 beauty forecast