JThis summer, the most fashionable summer garment seen on the high street generally remained hidden. Briefs, more often found in men’s underwear drawers, have been adopted by women as outerwear.

The trend has been spurred by the recent heat wave, light and airy styles are more comfortable in hot weather than other cropped basics, like denim shorts or cycling shorts.

It also comes with low prices. Uniqlos Woven London Stripe Trunks, £7.90, are a popular choice, as is the three-pack organic cotton stripe boxers available from John Lewis for £26.

Celebrities such as Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have worn them and on TikTok, style videos around the briefs have gained nearly 45 million views.

Bella Hadid in New York in 2022. Photo: Gotham/GC Images

The trend goes back to the catwalks, with boxer shorts Miu Miu show worn coming out of the waistband of skirts, for Spring/Summer 2022. While these styles are $790, shopping in the menswear department allows consumers to get the look for a fraction of the price.

Fashion editor and stylist Lauren Sherman recommends the 22 pure cotton striped woven boxers in a three-pack from Marks & Spencer because they have a button fly, minimizing wardrobe malfunctions. I wear nude panties though, she adds, just to be on the safe side.

Another option is to buy boxer-style shorts designed specifically for women. Homme Girls boxers, sold in a two-pack for $95 ($75), have quickly become cult favorites, while brands such as Sporty & Rich and With Nothing Underneath sell women’s boxers for those under 60.

John Lewis reports that sales of women’s clothing brand boxer briefs have increased 53% since last year.

Ancient vogue Stylist Pip Durell, who runs fashion label With Nothing Underneath, considers women’s boxer-style shorts part of the effortless uniform that’s popular right now.

Kendall Jenner in Los Angeles in 2022. Photography: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

White shorts are particularly sought after in the summer as they form the perfect base for an outfit. No matter your style or where you want to wear them, they’ll work, she says.