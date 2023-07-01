American actress America Ferrera chooses the Elie Saab dress for the Barbie press tour

DUBAI: As we come to the halfway point of the year, here are the must-see series from the first six months.

The last of us

With: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey

Video game adaptations don’t have much screen pedigree, and The Last of Us post-apocalyptic franchise is one of the best in gaming history, so there was considerable pressure on the creators of the HBO show for them to deliver something that, at least, wasn’t a complete disaster. Fans’ initial concerns over the casting of Pascal and Ramsey as the main protagonists smuggler Joel and his cargo, a young girl called Ellie who is mysteriously immune to the fungal infection that has turned the majority of humanity into monsters zombie-like characters have proven to be unfounded: their chemistry has played a major role in the shows’ success. Equally important was HBO’s decision to make co-director of games Neil Druckmann co-director of the series, along with superfan Craig Mazin. They hardly took a wrong turn. There was plenty of monster fight/evasion action, but the heart of the story was the growing father-daughter relationship between the two souls lost on a road trip across America. As we wrote at the time, Druckmann and Mazin achieved the near-impossible; create a spectacle that will satisfy (most) gaming fans, but engrossing enough to draw you in even if you know nothing of the source material.

Beef

Starring: Ali Wong, Steven Yeun

Korean director Lee Sung Jins’ comedy drama series was a delight from start to finish, with superb performances from Wong and Yeun as struggling entrepreneur Danny Cho and tightly wounded small business owner Amy Lau. The show starts from a fairly simple road rage incident that quickly escalates and begins to consume Dannys and Amys’ lives. Beef was hilarious and moving, shocking and sad, and always captivating. As our reviewer said at the time: What really makes Beef sing is that Danny and Amy are desperately trying to stay together in a way that actually gives them a lot more in common than they’d like. ‘admit.

Succession

Starring: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin

It’s still rare for a show to end (without being cancelled) while still going strong. And even rarer that a finale doesn’t make people regret the show was canceled after all. But Jesse Armstrongs Estate, a critical darling throughout its run, has thankfully managed to become one of the exceptions to both of those rules. In its fourth and final season, the dark comedy satirizing the media industry and big business in general got even darker as the Roy family continued to bicker and scrabble to become successors to the empire. world entertainment patriarch Logan. The finale was dark, yes, but a fitting end to a show that never really allowed its central characters to lose touch with their inner inhumanity.

Al Maktab

With: Saleh Abuamrh, Fahad Albutairi, Nawaf Alshbaili, Saad Aziz

It’s hard for a remake to stand out let alone the 12 that attempt the same material. But Al-Maktab, MBC’s remake of the 2001 BBC hit The Office, brought all the irreverent glee and hilarious grimace of the original and its much-heralded American remake, mixed with a flair and sense of humor. distinctly Saudi humor. Starring Abuamrh as the bumbling boss of a mid-sized postal service company, the show dutifully recreated many iconic moments from the American version directed by Steve Carrell, but came into its own when he began creating original stories and situations, allowing his performances to emerge from their initial caricatures. As modern Saudi comedy continues its transition from youth-focused YouTube culture to mainstream media dominance, it was a hidden gem in plain sight that, as it went viral across the world, was showing signs that the humor of the Kingdoms could be translated on a world scale.

barry

With: Bill Hader, Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Henry Winkler,

Another show that managed to stick its landing. Barry the darkly humorous crime drama about a conflicted hitman trying to become a professional actor ended this year after four consistently excellent seasons that surely cemented Hader as one of the best comedic or dramatic actors of his generation. Not only that, but this often dark series finale in particular also showed that Hader had some serious directing skills; his use of lighting (or lack thereof) was particularly striking. The ending was pretty much perfect too. It was not an easy series to sell to people.

someone somewhere

Starring: Bridget Everett, Jeff Hiller, Mary Catherine Garrison

It’s strange that one of television’s most understated shows has such a flamboyant cast of characters, but the cast members of this charming comedy-drama about a lonely, somewhat lost woman in her forties , return to his hometown and struggle with grief. after the death of his beloved sister, always play the truth, never try to get angry and laugh out loud. Each episode can have you crying with laughter and heartbreak just moments apart. The main character, Sam (brilliantly played by Everett), is rude and rowdy, cheerful, loyal, and doesn’t conform to our general idea of ​​what you need to look like to be happy with yourself, but also quick to judge, sometimes blind to the needs of others

High Desert

With: Patricia Arquette, Brad Garrett, Rupert Friend

The Apple TV crime comedy might be the most chaotic show of the year. Peggy is a drug addict looking for a fresh start and desperate for money. She decides to set herself up as a private detective and thinks a local spiritual guru with Mafia ties might be her chance for a big payday. Arquette is in top form as the charismatic mess that is Peggy, and supporting cast members Garrett, Friend, and a wildly entertaining Matt Dillon also manage to hold their end of the bargain, with, as our review l said, brilliantly unkind performances.

Silo

Starring: Rebecca Ferguson, David Oyelowo, Common, Tim Robbins

At the time of writing this dystopian sci-fi drama about a community living in a massive 144-level underground silo, supposedly because the air outside is immediately lethal to humans, there is still one more episode to air and we still don’t really know what exactly is going on. While this might have been a frustrating situation with most shows, Silo is so tense and engaging that even with so much blurry, it’s been a hugely enjoyable watch. Ferguson is compelling as Juliette Nichols, an engineer who becomes the unwitting sheriff of the silos and strives to unravel the mystery of the silos’ origins and purpose. Robbins is also excellent as a manipulative mayor. It’s a dystopian world you’ll want to revisit, our review concluded.

black mirror

Starring: Aaron Paul, Zazie Beets, Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek

The sixth season of Charlie Brookers’ anthology series that combines comedy, drama, horror, and chilling foreknowledge was still satisfying, although, as our reviewer acknowledged, it lacks a standout episode to match the best of past seasons. Its five episodes featured stellar performances from Paul, Murphy, Josh Hartnett, Hayek and other A-listers, as well as heartbreaking storylines set in the near future. Most amusing of all, however, was Brookers’ constant attacks on streaming platforms via the fictional Streamberry, designed to look a lot like Netflix, home to Black Mirror.