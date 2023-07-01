Fashion
Explanation: What went wrong with Shein’s marketing campaign that sent American fashion influencers to visit its factory in China?
SINGAPORE: Six American fashion influencers who visited the giant Sheins fast fashion factory in China have been criticized for posting videos praising the company, which has been accused of using the forced labor and environmentally harmful practices.
Social media users reacted to the videos with skepticism, with some calling them propaganda and describing them as painting too rosy a view of the factory.
Shein has become extremely popular among Gen Z and Millennials due to the large number of types of clothing available at low prices.
For example, women’s cotton tank tops cost as little as S$4 (US$3), while a polyester maxi dress can cost S$13.
This allows young people to try different styles without breaking the bank.
However, Shein’s manufacturing process has also raised concerns among another group of young people who point out that its business model is harmful to the environment.
Questions have also been raised about its labor standards, with several reports in 2022 revealing the company’s track record of human rights abuses.
TODAY takes a closer look at why the Shein influencer marketing campaign went wrong and what could have been done instead.
WHAT IS SHEIN?
Describing itself as a global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to everyone, the company employs approximately 10,000 employees worldwide and ships to more than 150 countries.
Founded in Nanjing, China in 2008, Shein is currently headquartered in Singapore with factories in China.
Over the past four years, its popularity and revenue has surged from a 12% share of fast fashion sales in the United States at the start of 2020 to 50% in November 2022.
Its rise, alongside the rise of e-commerce due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has also been propelled by its marketing tactics.
These involve paid partnerships with social media influencers, who post haul videos showing their purchases from the brand on TikTok and YouTube.
However, over the past year, the company has been embroiled in allegations of unethical manufacturing practices as well as an unsustainable business model.
For example, an investigation by a British news channel in 2022 found that some of its workers were illegally working more than 18 hours a day to keep up with production volume.
According to the Synthetics Anonymous 2.0 fashion sustainability report, Shein’s rapid use of virgin polyester and high oil consumption produces the same amount of carbon dioxide as around 180 coal-fired power plants.
WHAT WAS WRONG?
While such allegations haven’t stemmed his immense popularity, people haven’t taken well to Shein’s recent marketing campaign.
The company has been looking for goodwill in recent months as it is expected to file an initial public offering as early as 2024.
As part of its efforts, Shein flew six content creators to China, where they visited one of the company’s factories in Guangzhou.
They later uploaded videos of the experience, talking about the cleanliness and advanced technology of the factories, but were instead criticized by social media users for spreading propaganda about the brand.
Associate Professor Seshan Ramaswami, who teaches marketing at Singapore Management University, told TODAY that Shein’s strategy of using fashion influencers is understandable given its target market of young shoppers.
However, these are not the types of influencers who would be seen as the most credible to respond to serious accusations about the company’s labor practices, he said.
Associate Professor Ang Swee Hoon of the National University of Singapore School of Business added that such factory tours can be orchestrated.
Therefore, influencer posts would have lost credibility if readers thought the factory tours and employee interviews were staged, she said.
Calling it a publicity stunt gone wrong, Assoc Prof Ang added that influencers may have been paid generously in cash or in kind, affecting what they write on Shein.
Dr Dianna Chang, Senior Lecturer in Marketing at Singapore University of Social Sciences, said: Because this is a sponsored trip, the brand is expected to show the positive sides of stories, like what we might do when we invite people to our homes as guests.
