Braless Joy Corrigan shows off serious underboob in revealing dress in LA

Joy Corrigan made a style statement in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

The braless beauty, 28, showed off some serious underbust as she paraded her stunning figure in a revealing cut-out maxi dress.

Joy portrayed Kwame Adusei in the eye-catching number as she attended the designer’s Beverly Hills store opening.

The Victoria’s Secret model left little to the imagination in the black mesh dress, which featured contrasting buttons of which only one above her neckline was attached.

Joy stepped out in a pair of black platform mules and showcased her toned pins through the sexy thigh-high slit of her outfit.

Busty bombshell Joy, who grew up on a farm in North Carolina, flashed for Sports Illustrated and Playboy’s swimsuit issue.

Alongside her modeling career, the beauty landed a few acting jobs and founded a swimwear line called Naked Species with her sister Gina.

Joy is dating 46-year-old Ted Dhanik, who has become a major name in the tech world for his role in the rise of Myspace.

Ted’s dating history includes Sharknado actress Tara Reid as well as America’s Got Talent contortionist Marina Mazepa.

Joy recently praised her “smokin’ hot” tech director and insisted she wouldn’t date a man for his wealth.

“Yeah, I mean, I think for me personally, I could never date someone who wasn’t super hot and I wasn’t super attracted to them, so I don’t get it. I don’t get it not how they could possibly hook up with someone for money,” she said.

“Besides, I’d rather live in a box and just have to date somebody – or I don’t even know what they’d call it – to get, like, I don’t know, the cars or the house or all they ‘need’, added Joy on the FACTZ Podcast.

“Now it’s different in a relationship, like, I want someone to be successful, yeah, because that’s the mentality they have,” she admitted.

‘They got there somehow. I have success. Why not be with someone else who has the same work ethic, you know?

She added: “And so I’m drawn to successful people because they work too, and I love it – that’s sexy to me.”

In the same interview, Joy spoke candidly about going to castings and observing the “fake” intricacies between the “mean girls” auditioning with her.

“Everybody’s super fake, and coming from a small town, I had no idea when I first got into her industry. I thought those girls were my friends and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, they’re so nice!” Yet they talk so much bullshit behind my back,” she said.

Joy felt that “you just have to ignore it, be strong and you have to be tough or you can’t be successful in this industry”.