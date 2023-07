Inside ‘Dope Africans’ for Paris Fashion Week: Asake, Siobhan Bell

The Grammys, Oscars, SXSW and other major industry events bring people from around the world together in one central location. However, Dope Africans – an initiative to fill gaps and create spaces for black and African industry players – is bringing the destination to people by hosting intimate and exclusive gatherings all over the world to connect the most creative influential in Africa. In collaboration with Prime Video’s Culture Rated, Dope Africans served as the median appointment at Paris Fashion Week (June 20-25, 2023) on June 22 for top talent such as Asake, Serge Ibaka, Fally Ipupa and John Monopoly . Asake at the Dope Africans event at Colonia in Paris, France on June 22, 2023. Also in attendance: industry giants like Hussein Suleiman, co-founder of Daily Paper; Abdul Abdullah, founder of Afro Future (formerly Afrochella); Shaquille Harrison of the NBA Lakers and Hussein Suleiman, co-founder of Daily Paper. (L-R) Massah David, Fally Ipupa, Miatta Johnson pose for a photo during the Dope Africans event at Colonia in Paris, France on June 22, 2023. The rally was organized by Massah David and Miatta Johnson of MVD INC. and co-organized by Unik Ernest and Justina Omokhua. Partygoers gathered at the Colonia in Paris and were greeted by immaculately dressed staff, who guided them through the hidden gem: an entrance disguised as a topaz stone wall. As they ventured further, a hallway adorned with brick walls, stained glass windows and lush interior foliage served as the backdrop for glittering sets from world-renowned DJs Siobhan Bell and Uncle Waffles. Siobhan Bell performs at the Dope Africans event at Colonia in Paris, France on June 22, 2023.

Thomas Razzano/BFA.com British Jamaican DJ Siobhan Bell mesmerized audiences with her unique fusion of Afro and jersey club beats, reflecting her Afro-Caribbean roots. His set also offered unexpected moments of classic afrobeat jams with Jersey club remixes layered under the vocals. Uncle Waffles, credited with helping to globalize South African music, dazzled the crowd with his Amapiano vibes and dance moves. His set included many Afro-house-infused tracks from his debut EP “Red Room Dragon” (2022) and latest effort “Asylum” (2023). One of the main objectives of Dope Africans is the opportunity to network with the aim of increasing the visibility and footprint of the community in the entertainment sector. The brand has specialized in curated experiences during Grammy weekend, BET Awards weekend and other entertainment hubs, and plans to expand into other industries and markets globally. late this year. Thomas Razzano/BFA.com Dope Africans was launched in 2019 by MVD INC., a female-led international creative agency with high-profile clients ranging from Netflix, Essence and the Recording Academy to Mary J. Blige, Def Jam and Warner Bros. Their first event hosted artists such as Burna Boy, Jidenna, Offset and many more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2023/music/news/dope-africans-paris-fashion-week-asake-siobhan-bell-1235658261/

