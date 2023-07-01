Banana Republic Dress at Goodwill for $20 More Than Original Tag





There’s no shortage of social media posts from Goodwill shoppers lambasting the thrift store chain for some of its wares and the resulting prices. In some cases, buyers have noticed that identical items will have very different costs. Others have noticed that Goodwill sometimes charges more for an item than the original retailer. Now another social media user has spotted a price hike for Goodwill. In a video that garnered over 19,000 views, a TikToker named Veronica (@thatgirl_verooo) shared that she found a price disparity between the original and Goodwill labels of a Banana Republic dress she found at the thrift shop. #economy #thiftingfinds original sound – Veronica @thatgirl_verooo Like we can’t see the original tags? @Goodwill Industries Intl. have a grip #Good will “I swear to god this is why I hate shopping at Goodwill,” Veronica says to start the clip. She then points the camera at a dress on one of the racks in the store and grabs the original tag. “You must see this Banana Republic dress that was on sale for $29.99,” she says. Then she grabs the Goodwill tag on another part of the dress: “They raised the price to $49.99. Are you kidding me?” In the comments section, viewers echoed Veronica’s shock and leveled criticism at Goodwill. “Goodwill is a joke now,” one person wrote. “$50 goodwill???” asked for a second. “I am a saver. And I hate goodwill,” said a third. “This is my only negative review on yelp.” “I only go to Goodwill for video games and DVDs,” added another. Some reviewers noted that the item prices were much higher than necessary for the company to make a profit. “I worked at a thrift store and they only had to sell each item for 0.25 to make a profit,” one viewer explained. “Wait are they selling donated clothes for $50? Donated items! Now I see how the CEO is able to make millions,” another remarked. Others offered suggestions for getting discounted items. “Contact the manager and ask for help, he will often lower the price to what you want and you can’t return it,” one commenter wrote. A number of longtime savers have turned to the web to express their displeasure with shopping at Goodwill, stating that they have stopped going to the store because it no longer offers the same value as it once did. The Daily Dot reached out to Goodwill via email and Veronica via a TikTok comment for more information. We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet delivered to your inbox every day.

*First published: June 30, 2023, 10:03 p.m. CDT

Jack Alban

Jack Alban is a freelance reporter for the Daily Dot, covering human interest/social media trends and real people’s reactions to them. He always seeks to incorporate evidence-based studies, current events, and relevant facts into these stories to create your not-so-average viral post.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailydot.com/news/banana-republic-dress-goodwill/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos