Fashion
Men knew how to be cool with the right kind of gloves
Walt Disney became the first animator to put white gloves on a character (Mickey Mouse) when he made the movie The Opry House in 1929.
These large white gloves stop at the wrist and close in the back with a button. They have those three distinctive lines of dots that radiate from the fingers to Mickey Mouse’s wrists.
AG sent me a similar pair of men’s gloves in gray not made for the cold and in rayon, a semi-synthetic fabric approaching silk. The dating of the invention of rayon is important to our dating of gloves because rayon was discovered in France in the mid-19th century but was not commercialized in America until 1911. This places AG gloves at the ten- nine teenagers.
In our world, we don’t think of gloves on a man unless it’s cold, although some gloves worn during the pandemic have served hygienic purposes, and that was true in previous decades. But gloves, in most cases, in the 17th, 18th and 19th and even early 20th centuries were de rigueur for gentlemen because it was unseemly for a gentleman with his bare hands to touch a lady.
Not only decorum, but hygiene made wearing gloves a must. The cities were dirty and the gloves were a protective layer.
Remember that the late 19th and early 20th centuries were a time when bacteria and germs were discovered. It was the era of white and light colors to symbolize cleanliness (white tiled baths at this time were all the rage.)
Thus, the two main themes of sexuality and hygiene of the late 19th and early 20th centuries were represented in men’s gloves.
Gloves were an integral part of a man’s wardrobe, says the wonderful website about all things vintage in Vintage Dancer clothing from which I learned about the fashion for gloves at that time for men. Mickey wasn’t the only man wearing gloves in 1929!
There are two categories of gloves for men: day or city gloves and evening gloves. Upper class American and British man of the late 19th and
early 20th century was very sociable and went about her day (not working like us) by going to the bank, church, club, library, restaurant, and for these occasions the day glove was worn. And of course, for the sake of cleanliness, not the slightest trace of dirt on a gentleman’s glove. The colors worn were beige, cream and grey, with those classic three lines of stitching.
After 1910, when the metal snap became popular, the classic pearl button was lost. The glove was short and stopped at the wrist. Upper-class men in England and the United States wore gloves of the finest leather and were always perfectly fitted, and they were matched with polished black shoes. (The gloves were gray and black in color).
The Vintage Dancer website describes the evening glove: if a man was invited to a party, such as a dance, he would be expected to wear white evening gloves (1900-1920). These would be white goatskin and needed to avoid a sweaty hand on a lady while dancing (horrors!) or naked contact (even worse!).
In the 1930s a new fashion emerged for men’s gloves in very formal situations such as state weddings: the light gray washable goatskin glove. If a man received an invitation to a black or white tie event, he was expected to wear white gloves.
The AG gloves of his ancestors were made by perhaps the first glove company of all time: the label, as well as the lettering on the snap, says Fownes Make, the Fownes Brothers and Co. were created in 1777 by John and Thomas Fownes to the British. City of Worcester, a center of glove manufacture.
The company opened a sales office in New York in 1887, which was their world headquarters, located on Broadway.
In 1903 the company opened American factories in Gloversville and Amsterdam, NY
In the 1950s, ahead of its time, the company opened factories in Asia, with an office in Shanghai in 2002. Fownes and Brothers is still privately owned with over 3,000 workers. They still set the tone: they have two innovative divisions: U/R Powered, which created touchscreen gloves and interactive headgear, and another division for conductive leathers and fabrics.
I myself got lucky one day and found my favorite pair of gloves at Goodwill Fownes which were made of leather with such a warm cashmere lining. Maybe $100 or more retail. I paid $5.
AG 1911 gloves for men are valued at $25.
Dr. Elizabeth Stewarts’ Ask the Gold Digger column appears Saturday in the News-Press.
Written after his father’s COVID-19 diagnosis, Dr Stewart’s book My Darlin Quarantine: Intimate Connections Created in Chaos is a humorous collection of five hypothetical short stories that end with personal triumphs over current stresses. It is available at Chaucers in Santa Barbara.
|
