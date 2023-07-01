Message in a bottle: New York fashion designer and first fleet mate Albatross reconnect nine years after ocean discovery brought them together – The Coastland Times

Message in a bottle: New York fashion designer and first fleet mate Albatross reconnect nine years after ocean discovery brought them together Posted at 4:04 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023

A Message in a Bottle brought together independent fashion designer Anna Molinari and Albatross Fleet’s first mate Sumner Mattingly when they were just teenagers. Nine years have passed since Mattingly found Molinaris’ message 27 miles off Cape Hatteras, but the two have stayed in touch and recently reconnected on the Outer Banks.

The story of this message in a bottle began in 2014. Anna was a 16-year-old military brat who had recently moved to Rhode Island by order of her family and received a full scholarship to begin studying at a local boarding school. Part of this scholarship included a semester at sea on the 70ft Schools. sailboat, Molinari shared in an interview with The Coastland Times.

The trip began in the Dominican Republic, from where the students and crew sailed around the Bahamas, Florida and then to Charleston, South Carolina. While sailing between the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas, the fashion designer explained that there was little to no wind for about five days in a row. Five days on the water was a lot for us, she says. We started running out of food and getting extremely bored, so one of the early buddies suggested we do messages in a bottle to pass the time.

Molinari wrote about what she learned about being at sea and what she realized she was enjoying back home. She wrote about her feelings, sharing a piece of her life journey with anyone (if anyone) who found her letter. The bottle quickly moved up the coast and actually found a reader: 18-year-old Mattingly.

The first mate was fishing about 27 miles off Cape Hatteras on the Albatross III in late spring/early summer. Sumner, a native of the Outer Banks, shared with Coast time that it was a beautiful, calm day on the water. While catching some dolphins, Mattingly spotted the message in a bottle. The boat turned around to grab the bottle and bring it back to shore, where he worked hard to open the bottle (as it was sealed very well). And it ended up being Anna, he said.

Two months after returning from the semester at sea, Molinari received a handwritten letter, delivered to his school, from Mattingly. I feel like if I put a message in a bottle and someone finds it, I want them to respond to me, Mattingly shared. He basically wrote that he resonated with everything I wrote in my letter, Molinari said.

The two connected through social media. Molinaris’ grandfather owns property in Southern Shores, and the family typically vacations in the area each summer. That summer, the two agreed to meet while they were both at the beach, but Molinari called it off before the meeting. Everyone from my boarding school said, No, it’s too crazy and dangerous, so I had all these people in my ear telling me not to meet him, she shared. It really freaked me out, and also, I was very shy when I was sixteen.

The following summer, Molinari put aside his fears and invited Mattingly to dinner with his family. The fisherman said he had to head north anyway to grab a surfboard and was happy to meet Molinari and his family.

He showed up barefoot, board shorts, post-surf hair, with his friend and they shucked corn for our family dinner, Molinari said. We caught up, compared life stories, and talked a bit more about the message in a bottle. Mattingly said he stayed for two hours, gave Molinari an Albatross Fleet shirt, and the two were photographed. And then we parted ways, Molinari said.

Over the years, the two have kept in touch via Facebook and Instagram. During this time, the message and the bottle were both stolen. Mattingly said it had been at least five years since the memorabilia had been removed directly from the small fleet museum. One day they walked in and the window was broken and the message in the bottle was stolen, Molinari said. Someone walked in, and that’s the only thing they took, Mattingly explained.

The two met again a few weeks ago. Molinari went down for a girls’ trip and Mattingly took the women on a charter fishing trip on June 12. They sailed on the Albatross III. The New York-based fashion designer wrote a new letter for Sumner, which she gave to him in a new bottle. Afterwards, the two caught up with a local bar and talked about how their lives have changed since hooking up nine years ago.

Although Molinari and Mattingly met by chance, their lives turned out to be moving in parallel directions. Both pursue their passions, happily pursuing extraordinary careers. Molinari said: Personally, I think it’s so cool that he’s been fishing since he was a kid and that’s what makes him happy and I’m exactly the same with fashion design. I’ve been making clothes since I was little and that’s what makes me happy. She added: In our generation, people get very indecisive about what they want to do, and finding a passion is very stressful. It’s cool that Sumner and I, although we have very different passions, it’s cool that we both have them and have been chasing them since we were little and that’s what we were going to do for the rest of our lives.

Both agreed that it’s important for everyone to embrace their independence, not be afraid to step out of their comfort zone, and be their own best advocate. Forge your own path, regardless of the norm or stereotypes among your peers, Molinari advised.

Molinari posted videos on TikTok about their message in a bottle story while he was in town, which got a lot of attention. Her fashion label, Instinct Brand LLC, features clothing made from scrap and second-hand fabrics. Mattingly has been part of the Albatross fleet for 16 years and regularly takes clients on charter fishing trips. Next time we want to take a fishing trip off to where he found my bottle, Molinari said. We’ve stayed in touch a lot more, Mattingly shared. It was nice to reconnect.

