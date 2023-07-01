Holly Willoughby looks ethereal in a dreamy white sundress





Holly Willoughby’s wardrobe is full of dreamy summer dresses, but her latest addition might be our new favorite. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the TV star looked angelic in a white midi dress with delicate spaghetti straps, a fitted strapless top and a fan-shaped skirt. WATCH: Holly Willoughby wows fans in her angelic white sundress Putting on an ethereal display as she lit a candle outside, Holly kept her accessories to a minimum with a single silver ring. She wore her signature blonde bob in a sleek, straight style, and sported clean makeup consisting of soft beige eyeshadow, a layer of mascara and a pale pink lip. Drawing a major reaction from fans, many were quick to comment on Holly’s latest post. “Sheer beauty. Stunning,” one replied. “Such a naturally beautiful woman,” added another. Meanwhile, a third asked, “@hollywilloughby where is your dress from please sweetie?” MORE:8 things Holly Willoughby loves that you can buy on Amazon READ:Holly Willoughby wowed in Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber’s beloved brand – shop the look Although Holly hasn’t revealed the exact details of her outfit yet, we’re keeping our fingers crossed! The TV star’s post coincided with the sale of her lifestyle brand Wylde Moon. The caption read: “WYLDE MOON is celebrating the arrival of summer this weekend with 20% off EVERYTHING! ©Instagram The TV star has the best collection of summer dresses “Bring the outdoors in with our beautiful WYLDE Boutique fragrances. Life literally couldn’t smell more delicious! Click the link in bio to get 20% off all fragrances, candles, diffusers and melt waxes up to See you Sunday midnight. #adandownbrand.” The video itself, however, caused some confusion. “Love you, Holly, but it seems weird to use an air melted wax where it will just dilute the fragrance,” one remarked. Thankfully, another follower was quick to clarify the message of Holly’s video, writing, “I think some people don’t realize this is a ‘bring the outside in’ ad. C is a visual that matches the text. Come on people!” ©Instagram Holly wore Reformation’s Twilight midi dress to host This Morning on Thursday As for her summer wardrobe, Holly has been modeling some gorgeous looks lately, and we’re still not over her Reformation floral number. The Los Angeles-based label has won fans around the world thanks to the coveted pieces we’ve seen on Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Beiber, Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift and Princess Beatrice. Stepping out in Reformation’s ‘twilight dress’ for Thursday’s episode of This Morning, the 42-year-old was a picture of elegance. Her summer-ready midi featured romantic straps, a square neckline and a very flattering split hem. Polishing off her ensemble, the star presenter opted for a radiant beauty look with a flawless complexion, a dusting of pink blush and her hair styled in loose waves. She paired the midi dress with her must-have nude strappy sandals. WATCH: Holly Willoughby’s 5 Style Lessons This isn’t the first time the mum-of-three has worn Reformation. In summer 2021, she looked amazing hosting This Morning in the label’s Alessi cheetah-print dress, which had a similar fitted cut to the split hem. Among Holly’s favorite fashion labels, the star is also known for wearing Marks & Spencer, & Other Stories, Ghost, Nobody’s Child and Zara on a loop.

