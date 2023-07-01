A Mini Challenge – The New York Times

Because I’m the creator of The New York Times Mini Crossword, people often assume I’m a trivia expert. The embarrassing truth is that my knowledge of trivia is heavily focused on things with four and five letters and lots of vowels. Sure, I can tell you Elvis Presley’s middle name (Aron), or a little sewing kit is known as a case, but I won’t be much help on the trivia party from your local pub.

People who don’t do crosswords often believe that you need an encyclopedic knowledge of mysterious facts to complete a puzzle. My mission with the Mini is to change that perception.

As much as possible, I avoid obscure words that solvers would only know if they had done 1,000 crossword puzzles before. Instead, I test solvers on things from everyday life: state capitals, street signs, internet slang, and the occasional random animal fact.

In a perfect puzzle, the trivial clues draw you in, making you want to know the answer.

This idea guides today’s personalized mini crosswords, specially designed for The Morning. If you’ve never tried a crossword puzzle before, you can warm up with some trivia questions. Solve these puzzles to get ahead of today’s Mini:

Which word gets shorter when you add letters to it?

What is the only seven-letter word that uses all five vowels and Q?

What is the only planet in our solar system that is not named after a deity?

For those who have never tried a Mini Crossword before, it’s a free, daily 5×5 puzzle (7×7 on Saturdays) available to all Times readers. The little grid only takes a few minutes to fill out (much less once you get good!), and it’s packed with lively vocabulary, timely references, and witty minitopics. You can even compete against your friends for the fastest solving time using our Leaderboards feature. Hope you check it out!