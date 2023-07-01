Fashion
A Mini Challenge – The New York Times
Because I’m the creator of The New York Times Mini Crossword, people often assume I’m a trivia expert. The embarrassing truth is that my knowledge of trivia is heavily focused on things with four and five letters and lots of vowels. Sure, I can tell you Elvis Presley’s middle name (Aron), or a little sewing kit is known as a case, but I won’t be much help on the trivia party from your local pub.
People who don’t do crosswords often believe that you need an encyclopedic knowledge of mysterious facts to complete a puzzle. My mission with the Mini is to change that perception.
As much as possible, I avoid obscure words that solvers would only know if they had done 1,000 crossword puzzles before. Instead, I test solvers on things from everyday life: state capitals, street signs, internet slang, and the occasional random animal fact.
In a perfect puzzle, the trivial clues draw you in, making you want to know the answer.
This idea guides today’s personalized mini crosswords, specially designed for The Morning. If you’ve never tried a crossword puzzle before, you can warm up with some trivia questions. Solve these puzzles to get ahead of today’s Mini:
-
Which word gets shorter when you add letters to it?
-
What is the only seven-letter word that uses all five vowels and Q?
-
What is the only planet in our solar system that is not named after a deity?
For those who have never tried a Mini Crossword before, it’s a free, daily 5×5 puzzle (7×7 on Saturdays) available to all Times readers. The little grid only takes a few minutes to fill out (much less once you get good!), and it’s packed with lively vocabulary, timely references, and witty minitopics. You can even compete against your friends for the fastest solving time using our Leaderboards feature. Hope you check it out!
Insidious: The Red Door (Friday): Actor Patrick Wilson has had a long and interesting career. Starting out in Off Broadway and Broadway productions, he’s now become something of a scream king, thriving in hit horror movies like the Conjuring franchise and this series, the fifth entry he both stars in and directs. . Here, the boy from the first two Insidious movies has grown up and is heading to college, just like those spooky-faced spirits.
Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice and the Future of Americas Overdose Crisis (Tuesday): In 2018, Dopesick, her book about the opioid crisis in Appalachia, Beth Macy attempted to explain why so many people have become addicted to these drugs. As Jan Hoffman wrote about the latest Macys, soon to be available in paperback, the author, no longer struggling with why, moved on to an even more inscrutable question: how the hell do we get out of this quicksand ?
Cherry pie
I have a deal with my husband and mom: they work together to pit enough fresh cherries for baking, and I’ll make them any cherry-based dessert they want. This time I’ll subtly nudge them towards it new cherry pie recipe by Melissa Clark, a fairly classic version of the ultimate summer pies. You can do this with sweet cherries or sour cherries of your choice. No debate, in my opinion: a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream to serve. (A cherry pitter is the tool you need for this job; my colleagues at Wirecutter recommend this one.)
36 hours: Spend a long weekend at Marthas Vineyard.
Old-fashioned: Upgrade your Klondike bars with a better ice cream sandwich.
Mixing alcohol and exercise: You shouldn’t. But if you do, here’s how to stay safe.
For the hangover: The rich pay for intravenous drips.
Try a beach cart
If you’re a parent, you may have long since said goodbye to the days of the minimalist beach. But a wagon can restore that simplicity: it’s a great way to lug toys, umbrellas and chairs up sandy hills. The ultra-durable Wirecutters pick has wide wheels and 6.7 cubic feet of space, making it easy to pull your mountain of gear and even your little kids across the sand. There is also value on the beach. Our favorite folding carts work for all kinds of rides. Rachel Hurn
NASCAR Grant Park 220: NASCAR drivers will race through downtown Chicago, reaching speeds of 140 miles per hour as they navigate tight turns around Grant Park. It’s the first time the top NASCAR series has raced on city streets, and drivers have little chance to prepare outside of computer simulations, so the race could get chaotic. Part of me is nervous because we’ve never been on a street course before, driver Ryan Blaney told NBC Chicagobut I think it’s going to be quite an event. 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time tomorrow on NBC.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
