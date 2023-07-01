The eternal style icon? Princess Diana’s legendary fashion sense explored

The late royal would have turned 62 on July 1 if she had lived. Euronews Culture examines why it has always remained such an inspiration to designers and fashionistas around the world.

From the moment she was catapulted into the public eye as a teenager, Princess Diana attracted legions of fans, many of whom were obsessed with her impeccable style.

July 1st marks what would have been her 62nd birthday and the legacy of her countless iconic outfits lives on, with Gen Z recreating the looks in millions of TikTok videos, often accompanied by the hit of the rapper Ice Spiceaptly titled “Princess Diana”.

Almost 26 years after her untimely death at just 36, Diana has managed to remain history’s most relevant style icon, with designers drawing inspiration from her almost constantly.

Earlier this week, Jacquemus dedicated his latest collection, presented at the Palace of Versailles, to the late princess. Called Le ChouChou, the runway design, directed by Simon Porte Jacquemus, has been described as a love letter to Diana.

Featuring iconic 1980s designs like puff sleeves, tutu-inspired pieces and bubble hems, there were explicit references to her style throughout the run of the show.

Kendall Jenner walked down the catwalk in a cloud-like romper, which resembled Diana’s wedding dress. The ensemble was studded with a pearl and sapphire choker-style necklace, a clear reference to a piece worn by the princess to complement her iconic revenge dress.

This outfit is often cited by fashion experts and royalty as the ultimate piece in Diana’s extensive wardrobe as well as one of the most recognizable by the public.

Celebrity stylist and royal commentator Leroy Dawkins agrees with this analysis, saying she had the wow factor thanks to when she wore it as well as the message it sent.

Diana wore the dress in June 1994 at the Serpentine Gallery, the same evening [then] Prince Charles has admitted his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, says Dawkins Euronews Culture, adding, It wasn’t her first choice dress to wear that night; she was going to wear Valentino, but it was leaked what she would be wearing, so Diana opted to wear the now-notorious revenge dress, which was designed by Christina Stambolian.

The dress had its intended effect, landing on the front pages of the newspapers, taking the news of the Charles affair out of place.

The look has long been recreated by many, including Queen Camilla. In 1995, she showed up at a party at the Ritz in London – her first outing as Charles’ official girlfriend – in a dress almost identical to Dianas.

While Camilla even opted to style it the same way, complete with a beaded choker and Dianas signature sheer black tights, the attempt was universally slammed by fashion critics and criticized as a poor imitation of Dianas style. .

It’s not just her taste for formal dresses that has made Diana such a style icon. Her appearance was and remains also advertised, even though she dressed up.

A perfect example of this is her black sheepskin sweater. Once an integral part of her everyday wardrobe, it will be auctioned at Sothebys in New York in August, with an estimated value of $80,000, or around $73,500.

The sweater is from the Warm & Wonderful knitwear brand and was worn by Diana at several polo matches in the 80s and 90s.

Although the price may seem high, it is a piece of royal history as well as a simple piece of clothing.

Diana was well known for making statements through her outfits and when rumors began to surface about the difficulties of her marriage to Charles, the jumper with her contrasting black sheepskin was seen as a wink from the princess on how she saw herself within the royal family. family, namely as the odd one out.

Stylist Bella Hignett says she thinks the knit is worth selling at her estimate.

I think the sweater will definitely sell around the $80,000 mark – it’s such an iconic piece that continues to be copied over and over, she says Euronews Culture, adding, Did the horseman have a hidden meaning? Did Diana really feel like the black sheep of the royal family? I think we all know the answer to that!

Warm & Wonderful stopped producing the black sheepskin style in 1994, but due to popular demand it was reissued in 2018 when Jack Carlson, creative director of American clothing brand Rowing Blazers, approached the original sweater design. .

The recreation was worn by Emma Corrin when she played a young Diana in The Crown and it’s still on sale for a slightly cheaper 289.

Diana’s fashion choices, not only for herself, but also for her sons, Princes William and Harry, still have an impact in today’s world, says Leroy Dawkins.

This seems especially relevant given that there was a nostalgic shoe worn by fashionistas all over the world. last fashion weeks in Milan and Paris.

The trend goes back to the Wellington frog boots that Diana wore with William and Harry in the 1980s and 1990s. Earlier this year, British designer JW Anderson launched a collaboration with Wellipets of Frog Clogs which features frog faces, eyes yellow and red mouths. The shoes adorned the feet of many stylish men and are a nod to the enduring popularity of Diana’s more fanciful side.

The Frog Clogs, which come in green, yellow and blue, sell for 395 and have been in constant demand since their release.

It’s no surprise for Bella Hignett, who says, “The world is still obsessed with Diana and her legacy. As long as William and Harry are around, she will continue to subconsciously dominate the royal family.

Leroy Dawkins seems to agree with the consensus among countless Diana watchers, saying it’s no surprise her fashion legacy is seemingly endless, featuring countless celebrities, designers and even her daughter-in-law. , Princess Kate, paying tribute.

Diana was an icon because she wasn’t afraid to experiment with fashion and her fashion choices, statement pieces, bold colors and sending messages through her clothes, he says, adding, A much of his style was deliberate and done with purpose.