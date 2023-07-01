Cause and effect | Fast fashion is cheap on the pocket, expensive on the planet

In fall 2022, Spanish luxury fashion brand Balenciaga launched a leather bag that looked like a packet of Lay’s crisps. While a bag of crisps costs $4 in the United States, the leather handbag costs $1,800. PRIME The business model of fast fashion brands is to induce consumers to keep buying clothes over and over again at super low prices. (AFP)

The handbag caught the eye of many, months after the fashion house launched a calfskin “Trash Pouch” in August, as well as a taped dress and earrings for credit cards, both carried by Kim Kardashian. A lot of attention, mainly on social networks, has also been focused on the excesses of these “fashionable” accessories: not only on the use of leather, but also on the price and the unusability of these items. Over the past few years, as clothing brands have gone from two-year trends to 52-year microseasons, fast fashion has emerged as an ugly contributor to the climate crisis. Fast-fashion qualifies as such because it moves quickly (at the time of writing, Zara had 490 new products listed for women on the Indian version of its mobile app, HnM 282), the pace of production is high (India produces 622 million tons of textiles in 2022-2023), consumers make quick purchasing decisions, and clothes are worn quickly (in most cases, a few times before being thrown away). The business model of fast fashion brands is to induce consumers to keep buying clothes over and over again at super low prices. The role of social media and influencer culture is undeniable in this change. But aside from the economy and likely human rights abuses in sweatshops, fast fashion comes at a high environmental cost. The fashion industry is responsible for 8 to 10% of global emissions, more than aviation (2%) and the maritime industry (2.8%) combined.

Take a pair of jeans for example.

According to UN estimates, a single pair of jeans requires one kilogram of cotton. The production of this kilo of cotton requires 10,000 liters of water. This is equivalent to 13 years of drinking water for one person. In India, 12 million hectares of land were under cotton in 2021-2022, according to the textiles ministry.

According to UN estimates, a single pair of jeans requires one kilogram of cotton. (Sanjeev Kumar Archive/HT)

In a 2015 report, jeans maker Levi’s Strauss said the brand’s iconic 501 jeans are responsible for 33.4 kg of carbon dioxide equivalent over its life cycle, emissions equivalent to ” 69 miles traveled by the average American car”.

While this is all about cotton, the fast fashion industry is heavily dependent on synthetic fibers such as polyester. These fibers, made from processed petrochemicals, help brands maintain a low MRP but a high environmental price. And let’s not forget the human cost. Synthetic fibers require an estimate 342 million barrels of oil every year. In addition, the dyeing of textiles uses toxic chemicals which then end up in the ocean: about 20% of the world’s wastewater is attributed to it. The dyeing process also uses enough water to fill two million Olympic swimming pools each year.

The textile dyeing process uses enough water to fill two million Olympic swimming pools each year, which is then released into bodies of water by a toxic fluid. (Reuters)

And then the final product, the packaging, the transport and the retail sale represent other emissions.

Once the product reaches the consumer, the use of water from washing machines and eventual disposal in landfills is another issue. Synthetic fiber clothing dumps almost 35% of all microplastics into the ocean. Since there are hardly any measures to clean the water, they end up in the food chain. Last year a study detected microplastics in the human blood of nearly 80% of those tested. But the saga still does not end. According to Indian Textile Journal, more than one million tons of textiles are thrown away every year. Globally, that number stands at 92 million tonnes. Textile waste is also the third largest source of municipal solid waste in India. A garbage truck full of clothes ends up in landfills every second, the BBC said in a 2020 report.

The waste that accumulates in landfills takes years, even decades, to break down, increasing emissions. (Shutterstock)

The waste that accumulates in landfills takes years, even decades, to break down, increasing emissions.

Recently, a dump of unused clothes in Chile’s Atacama Desert grew so huge it showed up in satellite images from space.

If not in landfills, most of which are found unsurprisingly in the countries of the South, these clothes end up in the incinerator.

But, even if this does go live, most of us would go back to the mid-year sale which marks the end of another fast fashion season.