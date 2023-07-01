Celine cancels men’s show amid protests in Paris





To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, register here. Celine has canceled her menswear show which was due to take place on Sunday July 2 at the Parisian cultural center La Marche Lyrique, on the eve of Couture Week, amid ongoing protests in the city. Céline’s creative director, Hedi Slimane, announced the decision on Instagram: Having to abruptly cancel a show which represents a considerable amount of work for the house, my teams and the workshops is a great disappointment. It is also a disappointment for all our guests, journalists, artists and musicians, to whom I address my warmest and most affectionate thanks. Their safety is naturally a priority for us, and the uncertain evolution of these extremely serious disorders obliges all of us to exercise the greatest discernment. From my point of view alone, a fashion show in Paris at a time when France and its capital are bereaved and bruised seems to me inconsiderate and totally out of place. Protests erupted in France following the police killing of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk in Nanterre, a western suburb of Paris, on June 27. Four nights of protests followed in Paris and cities across the country. The French Interior Ministry said on Saturday that the violence overnight was beginning to decline. Courrges has also postponed its annual summer party which was due to take place on Saturday in Romainville near Paris due to the recent tragedy in France. A cocktail party for the opening of a Chloé exhibition on Friday evening has been canceled. In the meantime, two other ready-to-wear fashion shows on the eve of couture will take place for the time being as planned. The Patou show, scheduled for July 2 at Espace Wagram at 6 p.m., will take place under reinforced security. The Alaa show must always be held on a bridge in Paris at 8 p.m. the same evening. Paris Couture Week will take place from July 3 to 6. A spokesperson for the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) said on Saturday that there had been no indication from the Parisian police to cancel the event, and that it was will proceed as scheduled unless these guidelines change. Comments, questions or comments? Email us at [email protected].

