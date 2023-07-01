Celine cancels menswear show amid unrest in Paris – WWD





Celine has canceled its Spring 2024 menswear show amid a tense situation in Paris following the police killing of a teenager that sparked nightly riots, looting and violence. “Due to the events of the past few days and in order to avoid any potential risk to the safety of our guests and our team, we regret to inform you that we are canceling the Céline Homme summer 2024 show, which was to be held at The Gaite Lyrique. this Sunday, July 2 at 8:30 p.m.,” the LVMH-controlled fashion house said in a brief statement emailed to guests. The statement also states that “events scheduled at the end of this broadcast, starting at 9:30 p.m. at the same location, are also canceled”. It is understood that Celine’s creative and image director, Hedi Slimane, had planned live performances for the after party. Slimane posted a statement in French on his personal Instagram account, which concluded: “To have a fashion show in Paris, while France and its capital are bereaved and bruised, from my point of view alone, seems inconsiderate and totally out of place. Other fashion events are currently scheduled for Sunday, including the Patou and Alaïa fashion shows, as well as events for Belgian accessories brand Delvaux and Italian fashion brand Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. These fall on the eve of Paris Couture Week, scheduled for Monday to Friday in the French capital, with 32 houses scheduled to unveil their fall 2023 collections. As reported, Chloe canceled an event scheduled for Friday night to celebrate Karl Lagerfeld’s designs for the house, citing “the current situation in Paris.” Courrèges has postponed its annual club night, scheduled for Saturday evening. “We were so happy to dance with you tomorrow for our annual Summerclub, but due to the recent tragedy in France, we have decided to postpone our time together,” creative director Nicolas Di Felice posted on Instagram Friday. The unrest followed the killing of a 17-year-old motorist by police on Tuesday. The driver, identified as Nahel M., was arrested for a traffic violation. When he tried to walk away from the police, he was shot and killed. Police initially reported that he tried to ram officers with his car, but a bystander recorded the incident on video which quickly went viral on social media. Outrage over the incident sparked unrest across the country, as well as clashes with police.

