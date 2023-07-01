Wimbledon: Heather Watson delighted with rule change allowing women to wear colored shorts under tennis skirts | Tennis News

Heather Watson has revealed her delight when Wimbledon relaxed its strict dress code after female tennis players reported a period of anxiety and worry about playing in white at the Grand Slam.

Traditionally, all players at Wimbledon had to adhere to a strict dress code, but there has been a clamor for the All England Club to change its rules requiring players to wear all-white clothing.

Billie Jean King and Judy Murray are some of the names who believe the rule has created anxiety among players when on their period.

The dress code has now been reconsidered and changed to be more considerate for female players, who can play in colorful shorts under their tennis skirts to reduce concerns about menstrual cycles.

“When Wimbledon announced this about undershorts, I was so happy because it makes such a big difference,” a delighted Watson said. from the sky Jacquie Beltrao.

“I talk openly about my period and my period. I don’t think it’s a taboo subject. I wish people would talk about it more, especially women in sport.

“So when I heard that I was really happy because last year I took the pill to stop bleeding because I knew you had to wear white underpants, and I don’t didn’t want to be embarrassed.

“We’re running around sweating, doing the splits on the pitch.

“This year I knew my period was going to be again during Wimbledon, so I’m very happy that I don’t have to do the same thing as last year. I think that’s really positive and that’s really great . Really forward thinking.”

Watson lost to Germany's Jule Niemeier in the fourth round of last year's tournament





Watson reached the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time in her career last year but felt bad after her career-best performance failed to earn her ranking points due to the tournament was stripped of this reward in response to the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The 31-year-old would have received 240 points, which would have seen her ranking skyrocket and earn automatic entry into other tournaments.

Instead, Watson found herself playing on the second-tier ITF Tour and the Briton hasn’t made a Grand Slam since.

“The memories I made last year in week two, I really want more,” Watson said.

“It went from the best two weeks of my career to post-Wimbledon, I went back into Grand Slam qualifying when I would have been the main draw at Grand Slams for about the next year or so.

“It was quite difficult and I didn’t get to play a lot of the tournaments that I would have liked to play because of the cuts in the rankings, but I think from a tennis and match point of view I played some of my best tennis in the last year, but just at the wrong level.”

Gauff: The decision is a big relief

Coco Gauff welcomes All England Club's decision to relax its all-white dress regulations for Wimbledon



American Coco Gauff, who is famous for coming through Wimbledon qualifying before upsetting Venus Williams en route to the fourth round on her 2019 debut, said: “I had my period at Wimbledon last year and it It was very stressful. You have the period underwear to help you but it’s always in the back of your mind.

“You go to the toilet because you have to use the toilet, but I was using the toilet to check that I wasn’t showing, so I think that’s going to relieve a lot of stress for me and the other girls in the locker room.”

Gauff recalled: “It happened to me in another tournament and luckily the ref informed me before anyone really, really saw it, but it will make all the difference and I’m glad this conversation to take place because people care about it and I’m glad it’s not a taboo subject anymore.”

Pegula: We are all delighted

Picture:

Jessica Pegula says it's the 'worst feeling in the world' knowing you have to play in all white during Wimbledon





Five-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist Jessica Pegula called the decision a massive relief, saying: “Having to go to Wimbledon and worry about whether you’re going to get your period sucks! It’s the worst feeling in the world. You wear three different types of shorts or black shorts and white shorts over it, it’s very stressful.

“As a woman, I think we’re all thrilled that this is happening because it takes a lot of stress away. No one wants this to happen on a big stage like Wimbledon. It’s probably every woman’s worst nightmare. .”