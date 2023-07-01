Ultimate guide to smart casual wear, the latest menswear trend





Over the past few years, the world of menswear has seen a significant shift towards a more casual and expensive style. Gone are the days when formal wear for men strictly adhered to traditional norms and conventions. Today, men are taking a more relaxed and individualistic approach to dressing, exploring a wide range of non-traditional evening wear options. This opened the doors to endless possibilities. 3 things you need to know Not only solid colors, prints and checks can also be part of formal wear for men.

Mixing patterns, opting for modern suiting elements and mixing casual and formal outfits are key style trends.

Trendy shoes, colorful outfits and layering techniques can add personality to your looks. Mix patterns for the right look Free yourself from the monotony of plain suits and experiment with patterned elements. Pair a blazer with subtle patterns with plain trousers or vice versa. Stripes, checks and checks can add a touch of personality and sophistication to your look. (The mix of patterns can be an ideal outfit for the everyday office | Image: Ranveer Singh/Instagram) Dress modern Traditional costume styles are evolving to incorporate modern elements. Opt for fitted suits, unconventional lapel styles or unique button designs. Consider experimenting with unconventional fabrics like velvet or linen for a refreshing twist on classic suiting. (Using different colored costumes can make you stand out from the crowd | Image: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram) Mix casual and formal The line between casual wear and formal wear has become increasingly blurred. Incorporate casual elements into your evening attire by pairing a tailored blazer with jeans or chinos. This jumpsuit exudes a casual yet refined look, perfect for semi-formal occasions. (You can try pairing pants and a suit with a normal plain t-shirt to make the formal look casual | Image: Jr.NTR/Instagram) Trendy shoes go a long way Don’t underestimate the impact shoes have on your overall look. Replace traditional dress shoes with fashionable loafers, brogues or even clean sneakers. These non-traditional choices can infuse a youthful, contemporary vibe into your evening attire. Colorful choices to stand out from the crowd Go beyond the standard black, navy and gray color palette for formal wear. Experiment with bolder hues such as burgundy, forest green or even pastels. Incorporating color into your formal wear can be a refreshing change and help you stand out from the crowd. (Go for a different color that shows off your personality | Image: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram) Layering is a must Layering adds depth and dimension to your overall look. Combine different textures and fabrics by adding a vest or cardigan over your shirt. This technique allows you to create unique and elegant looks while maintaining a formal appeal. It will also prove that you are willing to go the extra mile. (Instead of a traditional suit jacket, try incorporating a waistcoat into your formal ensemble | Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram) As society becomes more open-minded about personal style and self-expression, men are increasingly encouraged to break free from traditional fashion norms. Embracing non-traditional formal wear not only allows men to express their individuality, but also keeps the fashion world innovative and exciting. So go ahead, mix and match, experiment and create your own signature style in casual formal wear. Remember that fashion is all about breaking the rules.

