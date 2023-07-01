Ridgefield is the destination for women’s fashion, with over 12 stores

RIDGEFIELD Whenever city resident Masha Goins needs clothes, she doesn’t travel far. She said there were plenty of local stores where she could find what she needed.

“There are so many local businesses that go all out in their stores,” she said. “There are so many thoughtful little shops and it’s just such a nice change from the malls that most of the country is taken over by.”

According toRidgefield Chamber of Commerce, there are more than a dozen women’s clothing stores in town. Store owners and residents of the town consider Ridgefield, a town of about 25,000, as a destination for women’s clothing.

Yana Mayerman, manager of the Whim boutique on Main Street, said shoppers appreciate the wide variety of clothing choices in town and travel to Ridgefield from near and far.

Seventy percent of our customer base is located in Ridgefield and surrounding towns. But then we have people coming for town day or visiting family, Mayerman said of the store, which also has locations in Stamford, Darien, MountKisco and Bronxville, NY.

Additionally, store managers and customers say they choose Ridgefield for its many comfortable clothing selections, a trend that has become more popular since COVID-19 introduced many employees to a work-from-home environment.

“The owners and staff of these boutiques are passionate about fashion and are always on the lookout for the latest trends and styles, ensuring their customers are always ahead of the curve,” said Diana Spence, executive director of the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce. Many of the city’s clothing stores are locally owned and operated, she said.

Ridgefield resident Maura Dimm, owner of Consign Envy, a 19-year-old consignment store on Catoonah Street, said “there’s this trend about a relaxed, comfortable fit.”

She added that a lot of the clothes “have a kind of boxy look” and “less structure.”

Ridgefield resident Brittny Howell said she really liked the idea of ​​shopping in town to get the clothes she wanted as well as other items.

I live in Ridgefield. My kids go to school here and I have my own business here, so my goal is always to support our city first,” said Howell, who opened her practice Modern Vascular on Copps Hill Road last year. “What I particularly like about our options here at Ridgefield is that they’re really individualized.

She continued, “They’re really personal and offer a personal touch when our neighboring towns tend to have more chain stores. It’s nice to be able to support a small business.”

“A walkable city”

Mayerman said many of her customers love that so many clothing stores are within walking distance of each other.

We have a lot of people who moved in during COVID from Manhattan, New Jersey, Long Island, she said. They like the concept of a walkable city.

Ellen Heisler, manager of Talbotson Copps Hill Commons, said shoppers travel from Westchester, Somers and Brewster, NY, to the city.

She added that store management decided to open a location in Ridgefield because the town is quaint and looks like something out of a movie with its traditional main street and tight-knit community.

It is a culturally diverse place. There is a lot of charm. Organizations like Downtown Ridgefield promote many family events, she said. So…it’s also a big draw for people to come, not just to shop.”

Comfort, casual styles, bright colors

Maura Dimm said customers are choosing more casual and comfortable clothes for all occasions.

She added that there had been a complete decline in business clothing. “I don’t sell business suits anymore,” Dimm said.

She added that while the clothes tend to be more casual, they’re “still stylish. It’s not like you’re going to look sloppy.”

Howell, who is a vascular surgeon, agreed with Dimm when it came to casual clothing. She said she spent most of her days tending to patients in work clothes. So, when she is not at work, she is also looking for comfortable items.

This summer, her clothing choices are dresses or shorts, and her favorite stores in town for shopping are Audrey Road and She La La on Bailey Avenue.

Goins said she gets most of her clothes from Pure Barre, a store in Danbury Road that sells sporting goods.

Since the pandemic, it’s OK for us to wear leggings all the time, Goins said, adding that she also wears crop tops very often.

We give ourselves more permission to be comfortable and wear what we want, said Goins, who works from home as an online business coach.

Nancy Maduriof J. McLaughlin, which has 180 branches nationwide, said customers like clothes they don’t have to iron.

We carry many wrinkle-resistant fabrics, which many people come to us for, not only when traveling for work, but also for pleasure, she said, adding that the wrinkle-resistant fabric is called Catalina Cloth. It is one of our core products.

Maduri continued: It’s breathable. It’s packable and wrinkle-resistant, and many people love that it’s easy to wash, Maduri added. We are now eliminating dry cleaners. So many people will come for these fabrics in dresses, skirts and tops.

Mayerman, the manager of the Whim boutique, which she describes as a mother-daughter store for women of all ages, said people are also drawn to colorful clothes these days.

After COVID-19, everything was so jaded that people wanted to see color, she said, adding that Kelly green is the color of the season.