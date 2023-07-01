A kindergarten teacher wears a dress painted by her students on her last day. viral video





By Tiasa Bhowal: Teachers play a very important role in our lives. Just like parents, teachers have an important role to play in nurturing and raising an individual. However, do you vividly remember a teacher who went the extra mile to help you with your program? As children, we all had that favorite teacher that we still fondly remember. Perhaps for the students of this elementary school, Heather Stansberry was one of their favorites. She had a nice plan in mind for her last day in kindergarten. A teacher from the United States asked her students to color her dress and in turn, she surprised them by wearing it on the last day. The video was shared on Instagram by Heather herself. The video shows the teacher wearing a white dress with paintings made by kindergarten students. She said in the post that she allowed the kids to draw whatever they wanted on the dress and promised them she would wear it on her last day at school. “A few weeks ago I told my first class that they would be allowed to color my white dress for the last day of school. They were so excited. The day has finally arrived, the dress is finished. C It’s the last day I’m gonna wear it and we’re gonna see their reactions,” Heather says in the video. The video shows Heather entering the classroom wearing a long coat on her last day. The students then reminded her that she had forgotten to wear the dress she had promised. However, when she took off the coat and showed it to the students, the room was filled with laughter and cheers. The video she shared has over a million views. Watch the video here: “Totally adorable! How fun it would be to have one every year. And you could wear it on the last day of school and then to kick off next year?! Then do it again and again,” one user wrote. “I have two children, 18 and 11 years old. Between them, they only had one teacher like you. You are one in a million and I hope you never lose your joy. You make all these kids feel special and that’s so important,” one user wrote. See more reactions below: Isn’t it absolutely beautiful?

