New exhibition reveals how Man Ray, the enigmatic surrealist photographer, bridged the worlds of art and fashion





Man Ray, the American artist and photographer who virtually defined the Parisian art scene of the early 20th century, is associated with many things. He is associated with surrealism and Dada, as well as Marcel Duchamp and André Breton. He is also associated with Lee Miller and Kiki de Montparnasse, as well as fashion designers Elsa Schiaparelli and Coco Chanel.for whom he took photographs from the interwar period, after moving from New York to Paris in 1921. As such, the famous shape-shifter bridged the worlds of art and photography. fashion like no other. Some of Man Ray’s best-known photographs include Black and White (1926), moon face (1930), and The Violin of Ingres (1924), the last of which nearly tripled the record for the most expensive picture sold at auction when it fetched $12.4 million at Christies in 2022. Not only have Ray’s ingenious photographic techniques been reproduced endlessly over the years, but he has also become an inspiration to fashion designers. His enigmatic style and humor are reflected in the collections of Yves Saint Laurent, Martin Margiela, Dries van Noten, Céline, Lanvin and Madeleine Vionnet, to name but a few. Many of them are Belgian names, which is not surprising given the country’s avant-garde history. In Man Ray and fashion (until August 13) at MoMu, Antwerp’s fashion museum, the artist’s photographs are displayed alongside the fashion pieces they inspired, highlighting the defining influence of her work on fashion contemporary. Here is a selection of images illustrating Man Ray’s inimitable style and his enduring dialogue with the fashion world. The Violin of Ingres (1924) in the background. Photo: Stany Dederen. The Violin of Ingres (1924) in the background. Photo: Stany Dederen. Courtesy of MoMu. The hair (1927). Courtesy of Fondazione Marconi, Milan Man Ray 2015 Trust / Sabam Belgium 2023. The hair (1927). Courtesy of Fondazione Marconi, Milan Man Ray 2015 Trust / Sabam Belgium 2023. Rayography Kiki (1922). Man Ray 2015 Trust / Adagp, Paris, 2023 – Photo: Telimage / Adagp Images. Right: Dirk Van Saene, Autumn-Winter, MoMu 2008-09. Photo: Hugo Maertens. Rayography Kiki (1922). Man Ray 2015 Trust / Adagp, Paris, 2023 – Photo: Telimage / Adagp Images. Right: Dirk Van Saene, Autumn-Winter, MoMu 2008-09. Photo: Hugo Maertens. Madame Toulgouat (circa 1930) Librairie Diktats Man Ray 2015 Trust / Sabam Belgium 2023. Nancy Cunard (1926). Center Pompidou, MNAM-CCI, dist. Rmn-Grand Palais / Man Ray 2015 Trust / Sabam Belgium 2023. Right: Dries Van Noten, MoMu Autumn-Winter 2008-09. Photo: Stany Dederen. Nancy Cunard (1926). Center Pompidou, MNAM-CCI, dist. Rmn-Grand Palais / Man Ray 2015 Trust / Sabam Belgium 2023. Right: Dries Van Noten, MoMu Autumn-Winter 2008-09. Photo: Stany Dederen.





