Nicole Scherzinger stuns in a white mini dress with a thigh-high hemline

Nicole Scherzinger looked sensational as she gave her fans a glimpse of her journey with new fiancé Thom Evans on Instagram on Friday.

The singer, 45, took to the social media site to share some holiday snaps with her former rugby player beau Thom after announcing their engagement earlier this week.

Pussycat Doll Nicole could be seen wearing a white mini dress with a plunging neckline and an asymmetrical thigh-high hemline in the snaps.

The garment featured cutout details on the sides and she wore a floppy sun hat with a black ribbon around it.

Former X Factor judge Nicole shielded her eyes behind a pair of dark sunglasses and opted for a pair of comfy sandals for her outing.

She walked hand-in-hand with her sporting partner Thom, 38, who wore a plain white T-shirt and navy blue shorts.

He walked barefoot through the green grass as the couple explored the grounds of a beautiful property.

Nicole thanked her followers for their congratulatory messages after she and Thom announced their engagement this week.

The star wrote: ‘Thank you so much for all your beautiful birthday wishes and kind messages from our engagement. What a week again on the 9th.’

Pop star Nicole took to Instagram this week to share snaps of the moment the rugby player popped the question during a trip to Vila Nova de Gaia in Portugal.

Nicole aptly captioned her post, “I said yes,” along with a ring emoji.

The snaps showed the moment Thom knelt down with the ring, and the moment they kissed after she said yes.

Struggling to hide her shock as Thom dropped to his knees, Nicole stunned in a blue and white paisley dress for the moment memorable.

Nicole – who recently caused the temperatures to soar as she shared a slew of bikini snaps – first met former Glasgow Warriors rugby league player Thom, 38, when she was a judge in a famous edition of the X Factor in 2019 – and they soon hit it off.

The inseparable couple are regulars on Nicole’s Instagram, but earlier this month it was Thom who posted a photo showing them living in Lisbon.

In past posts, Nicole made it clear that she gets on well with Thom’s brother, who previously went public with his “musical royalty.”

Max made a cheeky reference to his younger brother’s masculinity, joking that Thom is “taller, prettier and has a much bigger penis”, according to The sun.

A friend of the couple told the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden last year that the pair were definitely going to wed, with Thom knowing Nicole had been “the only one” since they met.

The track gushed about their romance: “The first couple of days with Nicole was just awesome, and it’s been awesome ever since.”

Nicole previously had an on-and-off eight-year relationship with Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton and a shorter romance with tennis player Grigor Dimitrov.

While Thom’s former girlfriends include model and actress Kelly Brook – who herself is set to wed boyfriend Jeremy Parisi “in the coming weeks”.

But the couple have now found the one they plan to spend the rest of their lives with.

In 2021, Thom opened up about his relationship with Nicole, telling how he was “massively punching above my weight!” and exclaimed: “I hit the jackpot”.

Speaking to The Sun, Thom made it clear he felt lucky to be with Nicole, explaining: “Nobody asks Nicole how she ended up with me because I hit massively (above my weight). She’s so easy and fun to be around. I hit the jackpot.